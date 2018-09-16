openbase logo
rl

raf-loop

by Matt DesLauriers
1.1.3 (see all)

a minimal requestAnimationFrame render loop

Popularity

Downloads/wk

698

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

raf-loop

stable

A minimal requestAnimationFrame render loop for node and the browser, using high-performance timing where possible.

const loop = require('raf-loop')

const engine = loop((dt) => {
    // delta time in milliseconds 
}).start()

Usage

NPM

engine = loop([fn])

Creates a new loop with an optional function to receive tick events. The function will be called with delta time as the first parameter, in milliseconds.

engine.start()

Starts the render loop and returns this engine, for chaining.

engine.stop()

Stops the render loop and cancels the currently requested animation frame.

engine.on('tick', fn)

Attaches another function to the render loop.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

