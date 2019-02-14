requestAnimationFrame polyfill for node and the browser.
var raf = require('raf')
raf(function tick() {
// Animation logic
raf(tick)
})
Note: The stream/event emitter logic found in versions prior to 1.0.0 can be found in raf-stream.
Install
raf from npm:
npm install --save raf
Require it like you would any other module:
const raf = require('raf')
Download the UMD-bundle from wzrd.in (remember to include the current version number in the filename).
Add it to your AMD module loader config and require it like you would any other module:
define(['raf'], raf => {...})
<script>
Download the UMD-bundle from wzrd.in (remember to include the current version number in the filename).
Then include it via a script tag:
<script src="raf-x.x.x.js"></script>
The API will be available on
window.raf.
Documentation at Mozilla Developer Network, W3 Specification
callback is the function to invoke in the next frame.
handle is a long integer value that uniquely identifies the entry in the callback list. This is a non-zero value, but you may not make any other assumptions about its value.
handle is the entry identifier returned by
raf(). Removes the queued animation frame callback (other queued callbacks will still be invoked unless cancelled).
Shorthand to polyfill
window.requestAnimationFrame and
window.cancelAnimationFrame if necessary (Polyfills
global in node).
Alternatively you can require
raf/polyfill which will act the same as
require('raf').polyfill().
If you provide
object the polyfills are attached to that given object, instead of the inferred global.
Useful if you have an instance of a fake
window object, and want to add
raf and
caf to it.
Based on work by Erik Möller, Paul Irish, and Tino Zijdel (https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671)
MIT
does exactly what is says it does. My experience with Raf is pretty good and would recommend it for anyone seeking polyfills for the requestAnimationFrame functionality.