A fast, simple path router that is optimized for consistently fast lookups. This router has support for placeholders and wildcards.
npm install --save radix-router
A minimal example:
const RadixRouter = require('radix-router')
const router = new Router()
router.insert({
path: '/api/people/:id',
data: { some: 'data' }
})
const { data, params } = router.lookup('/api/people/123456')
const { id } = params
console.log(id) // prints: '123456'
console.log(data) // prints: { some: 'data' }
new RadixRouter(options) - Creates a new instance of a router. The
options object is optional.
Possible parameters for the
options object:
routes - The routes to insert into the router.
strict - Setting this option to
true will force lookups to match exact paths
(trailing slashes will not be ignored). Defaults to
false.
const RadixRouter = require('radix-router')
const router = new RadixRouter({
strict: true,
routes: [
{
path: '/my/api/route/a', // "path" is a required field
// any other fields will also be stored by the router
extraRouteData: {},
description: 'this is a route'
},
{
path: '/my/api/route/b',
extraRouteData: {},
description: 'this is a different route',
routeBSpecificData: {}
}
]
})
insert(routeData)
Adds the given data to the router. The object passed in must contain a
path attribute that is a string.
The
path will be used by the router to know where to place the route.
Example input:
router.insert({
path: '/api/route/c', // required
// any additional data goes here
extraData: 'anything can be added',
handler: function (req, res) {
// ...
}
})
lookup(path)
Performs a lookup of the path. If there is a match, the data associated with the
route is returned, otherwise this will return
null.
Usage:
const routeThatExists = router.lookup('/api/route/c')
Example output:
{
path: '/api/route/c',
extraData: 'anything can be added',
handler: function (req, res) {
// ...
}
}
remove(path)
Removes the path from the router. Returns
true if the route was found and removed.
Usage:
const routeRemoved = router.remove('/some/route')
startsWith(path)
Returns a map of all routes starting with the given prefix and the data associated with them.
Usage:
const apiRoutes = router.startsWith('/api')
Example output:
[
{
path:'/api/v1/route',
much: 'data'
},
{
path: '/api/v1/other-route/:id',
so: 'placeholder',
much: 'wow'
}
]
Wildcards can be added by to the end of routes by adding
/** to the end of your route.
Example:
router.insert(
path: '/api/v2/**',
such: 'wildcard'
})
Output of
router.lookup('/api/v2/some/random/route'):
{
path: '/api/v2/**',
sucn: 'wildcard'
}
Placeholders can be used in routes by starting a segment of the route with a colon
:. Whatever
content fills the position of the placeholder will be added to the lookup result
under the
params attribute. The name given for the placeholder in the path is the key to
retrieve the parameter from.
Example:
router.insert(
path: '/api/v2/:myPlaceholder/route'
})
router.insert(
path: '/api/v3/:organizations/directory/:groupId'
})
Output of
router.lookup('/api/v2/application/route'):
{
path: '/api/v2/:myPlaceholder/route',
params: {
myPlaceholder: 'application'
}
}
Output of
router.lookup('/api/v3/test-org/directory/test-group-id'):
{
path: '/api/v3/:organizations/directory/:groupId',
params: {
organizations: 'test-org',
groupId: 'test-group-id'
}
}