Fast and efficient integer conversion library for arbitrary radix 64 alphabets designed. Allows you to convert any size integer to and from any 64 radix alphabet. Has options to format strings so that they are lexicographically sortable. This library was designed for ID generation.
Note: While similar radix64 is not the same as base64.
base64 is for converting binary data and so starts converting from the most significant byte to least. radix64 is for converting integers from base 10 to base 64 and so starts converting with the least significant byte to most.
With radix64 you can generate encoded strings of any length whereas base64 must always have encoded strings with a length that is a multiple of 4. Therefore radix64 doesn't need padding characters and can more efficiently represent the bits.
|Decimal
|Radix64
|Base64
|0
|-
|AA==
|1
|0
|AQ==
|2
|1
|Ag==
|4
|3
|BA==
|8
|7
|CA==
|16
|F
|EA==
|32
|V
|IA==
|64
|0-
|QA==
|128
|1-
|gA==
|256
|3-
|AQA=
|512
|7-
|AgA=
|1024
|F-
|BAA=
|2048
|V-
|CAA=
|4096
|0--
|EAA=
Encodes a buffer into a radix 64 string.
Encodes an integer into a radix 64 string.
Decodes a radix 64 string to a buffer
Decodes a radix 64 string to an integer
var encoded = radix64.encodeInt(1234567890); console.log('%s', encoded); // 08_VAH
var encodedLexicographically = radix64.encodeInt(1234567890, 10); console.log('%s', encodedLexicographically); // ----08_VAH
<br>
### More integer precision
JavaScript numbers only have **53** bits of integer precision. To convert larger integers with more precision use encodeBuffer(). It takesany size buffers in Big Endian format. It is also compatible with bignum and bigint libraries.
```js
var radix64 = require('radix-64')();
var num = bignum.pow(2, 63);
var encoded = radix64.encodeBuffer(num.toBuffer());
var decoded = radix64.decodeToBuffer(encoded);
var decodedNum = bignum.fromBuffer(decoded);
|Function
|Time (Milliseconds)
|radix64.encodeBuffer(buffer)
|207
|radix64.decodeToBuffer(string)
|506
|buffer.toString('base64')
|254
|new Buffer(string, 'base64')
|1314
|radix64.encodeInt(int)
|1295
|radix64.decodeToInt(string)
|137