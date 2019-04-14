Radium Grid

Radium Grid is a powerful, no-fuss grid system component for React. It combines the best decisions from the ecosystem of (S)CSS-based grid systems and implements them hack-free on top of Flexbox.

What makes Radium Grid special?

Declarative layout using JSX.

Sensible defaults.

Uses arbitrary fractions for cell widths. No more 12-column straitjacket!

Infers rows from the given cell sizes. No need for explicit rows or extra <div> s!

s! Customizable cell alignment, including a hack-free vertical align!

Customizable fixed-width and fluid-width gutters. Just pass a CSS unit!

Customizable media queries for breakpoint definitions.

Uses Radium Style to handle breakpoint changes efficiently.

Accepts style arrays and resolves them with Radium Style.

arrays and resolves them with Radium Style. Cascading defaults: set cell props on: all cells for all sizes, all cells for individual sizes, a single cell for all sizes, a single cell for individual sizes, ...with the lowest props in the tree overriding parent props.



Prerelease

Although this is prerelease software, we'll do our best to avoid breaking public API changes.

Installation

npm install --save radium-grid

Usage

import { Grid, Cell } from 'radium-grid'; const App = () => { return ( <Grid> <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>dolor</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>sit</p> </Cell> </Grid> ); }

The above example will render with the following provided defaults:

All cells in the grid are 1/3 wide for all screen sizes.

The grid uses a 16px fixed gutter.

Cell content is aligned to the top left.

The breakpoints use the following media queries: small: "@media only screen and (max-width: 640px)", medium: "@media only screen and (min-width: 641px) and (max-width: 1024px)", large: "@media only screen and (min-width: 1025px) and (max-width: 1440px)", xlarge: "@media only screen and (min-width: 1441px)"



To set a default width and alignment for every cell in the grid:

<Grid cellWidth="1/2"> <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid>

An example of setting widths and alignment per screen size for every cell in the grid:

<Grid smallCellWidth="1" smallAlign="right" smallVerticalAlign="bottom" mediumCellWidth="1" mediumCellAlign="right" mediumCellVerticalAlign="bottom" > <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid>

An example of custom per-cell widths and alignments:

<Grid> <Cell align="right" verticalAlign="bottom" width="1/4" > <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell align="left" verticalAlign="top" width="3/4" > <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> <Cell align="right" verticalAlign="bottom" width="3/4" > <p>dolor</p> </Cell> <Cell align="left" verticalAlign="top" width="1/4" > <p>sit</p> </Cell> </Grid>

The same as above, but with different per-cell widths on small screens:

<Grid> <Cell align="right" verticalAlign="bottom" width="1/4" smallWidth="1/2" > <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell align="left" verticalAlign="top" width="3/4" smallWidth="1/2" > <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid>

Custom gutters can use any valid CSS value string. Percentage values create fluid gutters, while all other values create fixed gutters. Example:

<Grid gutter="24px"> <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid> <Grid gutter="4%"> <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid>

While we recommend the default breakpoints, you can customize them:

const breakpoints = { small: "@media only screen and (max-width: 320px)", medium: "@media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 640px)", large: "@media only screen and (min-width: 641px) and (max-width: 1024px)", xlarge: "@media only screen and (min-width: 1025px)" } <Grid breakpoints={breakpoints}> <Cell> <p>Lorem</p> </Cell> <Cell> <p>ipsum</p> </Cell> </Grid>

Demo

There are more complex examples on the demo page. Check out the code in app.jsx.

Installation

Install builder: npm install -g builder

Clone this repo

npm install and then builder run hot will load a webpack dev server at localhost:3000

Gotchas

<Grid /> only accepts <Cell /> s as children, since inserting arbitrary children can break the layout. Two options for custom children are:

Wrap the children in a <Cell /> .

. Move the children to a sibling of <Grid> .

Maintenance Status

Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!