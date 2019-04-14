Radium Grid is a powerful, no-fuss grid system component for React. It combines the best decisions from the ecosystem of (S)CSS-based grid systems and implements them hack-free on top of Flexbox.
<div>s!
style arrays and resolves them with Radium Style.
Although this is prerelease software, we'll do our best to avoid breaking public API changes.
npm install --save radium-grid
import { Grid, Cell } from 'radium-grid';
const App = () => {
return (
<Grid>
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>dolor</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>sit</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
);
}
The above example will render with the following provided defaults:
To set a default width and alignment for every cell in the grid:
<Grid cellWidth="1/2">
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
An example of setting widths and alignment per screen size for every cell in the grid:
<Grid
smallCellWidth="1"
smallAlign="right"
smallVerticalAlign="bottom"
mediumCellWidth="1"
mediumCellAlign="right"
mediumCellVerticalAlign="bottom"
>
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
An example of custom per-cell widths and alignments:
<Grid>
<Cell
align="right"
verticalAlign="bottom"
width="1/4"
>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell
align="left"
verticalAlign="top"
width="3/4"
>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
<Cell
align="right"
verticalAlign="bottom"
width="3/4"
>
<p>dolor</p>
</Cell>
<Cell
align="left"
verticalAlign="top"
width="1/4"
>
<p>sit</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
The same as above, but with different per-cell widths on small screens:
<Grid>
<Cell
align="right"
verticalAlign="bottom"
width="1/4"
smallWidth="1/2"
>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell
align="left"
verticalAlign="top"
width="3/4"
smallWidth="1/2"
>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
Custom gutters can use any valid CSS value string. Percentage values create fluid gutters, while all other values create fixed gutters. Example:
<Grid gutter="24px">
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
<Grid gutter="4%">
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
While we recommend the default breakpoints, you can customize them:
const breakpoints = {
small: "@media only screen and (max-width: 320px)",
medium: "@media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 640px)",
large: "@media only screen and (min-width: 641px) and (max-width: 1024px)",
xlarge: "@media only screen and (min-width: 1025px)"
}
<Grid breakpoints={breakpoints}>
<Cell>
<p>Lorem</p>
</Cell>
<Cell>
<p>ipsum</p>
</Cell>
</Grid>
There are more complex examples on the demo page. Check out the code in app.jsx.
npm install -g builder
npm install and then
builder run hot will load a webpack dev server at localhost:3000
<Grid /> only accepts
<Cell />s as children, since inserting arbitrary children can break the layout. Two options for custom children are:
<Cell />.
<Grid>.
Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!