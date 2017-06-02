Grid system based on Twitter Bootstrap but with additional 480px breakpoint.
$ npm install --save radium-bootstrap-grid
Look at example directory and you need to add only:
import Component from 'react-pure-render/component';
import Radium from 'radium';
import React from 'react';
import { Column, Container, Row } from 'radium-bootstrap-grid';
@Radium
export default class Page extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Container>
<Row>
<Column
ms={4}
xsHidden
>
Make a column
</Column>
</Row>
</Container>
);
}
}
<Column lg={1} md={3} ms={6} sm={4} xs={12}>Adjust to the device</Column>
<Column lgHidden mdHidden msHidden smHidden xsHidden>Hidden forever</Column>
$ npm install
$ cd ./example_app
$ npm install
$ npm start
This will start development server at http://localhost:3001/ and you can check the grid.
MIT © Jiri Orsag