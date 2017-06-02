openbase logo
radium-bootstrap-grid

by blueberryapps
0.1.8 (see all)

Bootstrap grid system as React components with inline styles!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Radium Bootstrap Grid Dependency Status

Grid system based on Twitter Bootstrap but with additional 480px breakpoint.

Install

$ npm install --save radium-bootstrap-grid

Add it to your project

Look at example directory and you need to add only:

import Component from 'react-pure-render/component';
import Radium from 'radium';
import React from 'react';
import { Column, Container, Row } from 'radium-bootstrap-grid';

@Radium
export default class Page extends Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <Container>
        <Row>
          <Column
            ms={4}
            xsHidden
          >
            Make a column
          </Column>
        </Row>
      </Container>
    );
  }

}

Supported features

Multiple stacking option

<Column lg={1} md={3} ms={6} sm={4} xs={12}>Adjust to the device</Column>

Hiding columns

<Column lgHidden mdHidden msHidden smHidden xsHidden>Hidden forever</Column>

Example app

$ npm install
$ cd ./example_app
$ npm install
$ npm start

This will start development server at http://localhost:3001/ and you can check the grid.

License

MIT © Jiri Orsag

Made with love by

