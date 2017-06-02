Radium Bootstrap Grid

Grid system based on Twitter Bootstrap but with additional 480px breakpoint.

Install

$ npm install --save radium-bootstrap-grid

Add it to your project

Look at example directory and you need to add only:

import Component from 'react-pure-render/component' ; import Radium from 'radium' ; import React from 'react' ; import { Column, Container, Row } from 'radium-bootstrap-grid' ; @Radium export default class Page extends Component { render() { return ( < Container > < Row > < Column ms = {4} xsHidden > Make a column </ Column > </ Row > </ Container > ); } }

Supported features

Multiple stacking option

<Column lg={ 1 } md={ 3 } ms={ 6 } sm={ 4 } xs={ 12 }>Adjust to the device< /Column>

Hiding columns

<Column lgHidden mdHidden msHidden smHidden xsHidden>Hidden forever< /Column>

Example app

$ npm install $ cd ./example_app $ npm install $ npm start

This will start development server at http://localhost:3001/ and you can check the grid.

License

MIT © Jiri Orsag

