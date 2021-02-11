☢ Deeply Reactive, Directly Mutate State at any level to Update Component
⚡ Blazing Fast - 25% faster than
useState
📺 No Extra Re-Renders - Auto Mutation batching
🌿 Always Fresh State, unlike
useState
🧬 Reactive Bindings For Inputs
⚛ Reactive Props
☕ Zero Dependencies, Ultra Light-Weight
< 1kb
While the React's
useState hook has been great for simple states, it is still a pain to update a complex state.
It also comes with other problems like not having the access to fresh state right away after the new state is set and closure problems because of state's value only updating after a re-render.
We can eliminate these problems, Improve performance and Introduce exciting new features in React with a Truly Reactive State !
Enter
radioactive-state
npm i radioactive-state
Radioactive state is a deeply reactive state. When it is mutated at any level ( shallow or deep ) it re-renders the component automatically !
No need to set the state. No need to use libraries like immer.js to produce a new state. No overhead of creating a new state at all! Just mutate your state, that's it !
useRS hook
radioactive-state gives you a hook
useRS (use radioactive state) which lets you create a radioactive state in your React Components.
Click on the triangle icon to expand the Example
import useRS from 'radioactive-state';
const Counter = () => {
// create a radioactive state
const state = useRS({
count: 0,
});
// yep, that's it
const increment = () => state.count++;
return <div onClick={increment}>{state.count}</div>;
};
Let's take this a step further, Let's make an app that has an array of counters, each of them can be incremented individually and sum of all the counters is displayed too
This examples shows that deep mutation also triggers a re-render and that you can use any mutative functions directly
import useRS from "radioactive-state";
const Counters = () => {
const state = useRS({
counts: [0],
sum: 0
});
const increment = (i) => {
state.counts[i]++;
state.sum++;
};
const addCounter = () => state.counts.push(0);
return (
<>
<button onClick={addCounter}> Add Counter </button>
<div className="counts">
{state.counts.map((count, i) => (
<div className="count" onClick={() => increment(i)} key={i}>
{count}
</div>
))}
</div>
<div className="count sum">{state.sum}</div>
</>
);
};
You might be wondering:
"What if I mutate multiple keys in state, Is that going to trigger a re-render component multiple times ?"
Nope! 😉
// suppose you are mutating multiple things in your state in a function doStuff
const doStuff = () => {
state.a = 200;
state.b.x.y.push([10, 20, 30]);
state.c++;
state.c++;
state.c++;
delete state.d.e.f;
state.e.splice(10, 1);
state.f = state.f.filter(x => x.completed);
};
// When this function is called
// it is not **not** going to trigger re-render of component 8 times 😉
// it will only trigger re-render 1 time! - No extra re-renders! 🤗
Mutations are batched into a one single mutation. So, No matter how many times you mutate the state, it only triggers re-render once
This allows you to perform a complex mutation in multiple steps without having to worry about re-renders
const addNewFriend = (newFriendID) => {
const {users, userID} = state
const user = users[userID]
const newFriend = users[newFriendID]
user.friends.push(newFriendID)
newFriend.friends.push(userID)
}
In traditional React, Props are considered immutable and mutating them does not trigger re-render. But When using radioactive-state, if you pass a piece of state as a prop to child component, this child component has the capability to trigger a re-render in parent component by mutating the prop !
This can be a powerful feature, where you no longer have to pass functions as props to child component for triggering a re-render in parent component, which also removes the need to memoize that function
Unlike
useState,
useRS's state is always fresh
When you set a new state using
useState's setter function, it does not directly change the value of state. value of state is changed only after a re-render. This can cause some weird bugs.
Let's see those problems and see how
radioactive-state is immune to them.
useState's state is not always fresh
function App() {
const [state, setState] = useState({
count: 0
});
const increment = () => {
console.log("before:", state.count); // before: 0
setState({ count: state.count + 1 });
console.log("after:", state.count); // after: 0
};
return (
<div className="App">
<div className="count" onClick={increment}>
{state.count}
</div>
</div>
);
}
// when increment is called, you would get the same before and after values
// before: 0
// after: 0
// we are not getting the fresh state after it is updated,
// we have to wait for the component to re-render
useRS state is always fresh!
useRS's state is mutated directly by the user. So, No need to wait for a re-render to get the fresh state.
With radioactive-state, You can use your state with confidence that whenever you use it, it's gonna be fresh ! 😙
function App() {
const state = useRS({
count: 0
});
const increment = () => {
console.log("before:", state.count); // before: 0
state.count++;
console.log("after:", state.count); // after: 1
};
return (
<div className="App">
<div className="count" onClick={increment}>
{state.count}
</div>
</div>
);
}
// works as expected 😄 !
useState's closure problem
Let's assume that increment function is async and before incrementing the value of count, we have to wait for some async task.
Now guess what happens if you click the counter quickly 3 times? count is only going to increment to 1 instead of 3, even though increment function is called 3 times !
function App() {
const [state, setState] = useState({
count: 0
});
// click the button 3 times quickly so increment will be called 3 times
// but all three times, it will use the same old value of count
const increment = async () => {
await someAsyncTask();
setState({ count: state.count + 1 });
};
return (
<div className="App">
<div className="count" onClick={increment}>
{state.count}
</div>
</div>
);
}
This happens because setCount keeps using old value of count until the component re-renders. This is because increment function "closes over" the count when it was defined.
To fix this issue, you update the state using a function like this:
// passing new state instead of function that creates new state fixes this issue
setCount(prevState => {
return {
count: prevState.count + 1
}
})
This gets awkward and complicated really fast as your state becomes more complex.
useRS fixes this issue !
If you click the button 3 times quickly, count will increment from 0 to 3. It works as expected 🙌
function App() {
const state = useRS({
count: 0
});
const increment = async () => {
await someAsyncTask();
state.count++; // works as expected !
};
return (
<div className="App">
<div className="count" onClick={increment}>
{state.count}
</div>
</div>
);
}
useRS is 25% faster than
useState for an a fairly Complex React App.
This number is derived from an average of 100 performance tests where an array of 200 objects is rendered and various operations like adding, removing, re-ordering and mutations were done one after another.
Note that,
useRS keeps getting faster and faster compared to useState if you keep increasing the complexity of state, even more than 25%
But, for a simple web app, both will have about the same performance where state of a component is not that complex.
useRS is faster than
useState ?
In the case of
useState, every time you want to update the state, you have to create a new state and call setter function with the new state.
But, In the case of
radioactive-state you don't have to create a new state, you just mutate the state and that's it. radioactive-state does not create a new state under the hood either. There are other optimizations as well, which makes sure no extra work is done, no extra re-renders are triggered.
useState
const [input, setInput] = useState("type something");
<input
value={input}
onChange={(e) => setInput(e.target.value)}
type='text'
/>
useRS
// creating state
const state = useRS({
input: ''
})
<input
value={state.input}
onChange={(e) => state.input = e.target.value}
type='text'
/>
Both are fairly easy but becomes annoying if you have a form with multiple inputs
You would also have to convert string to number if the input is type 'number' or 'range'. You would also need to use 'checked' prop instead of 'value' for checkboxes and radios
Radioactive State provides a binding API that lets you bind an input's value to a key in state.
To bind
state.key to an input you prefix the key with $ -
state.$key and then spread over the input. that's it ! 😮
<input {...state.$key} />
This works because,
state.key returns the value but
state.$key returns an object containing value and onChange props, which we are spreading over input
Bindings rely on initial value of the key in state to figure out what type of input it is
if the initial value is a type of
string or
number,
state.$key returns object containing
value and
onChange
If the initial value is type of
boolean,
state.$key returns an object containing
checked and
onChange props and uses
e.target.checked internally in the onChange function
If the initial value type of
number, onChange function converts the
e.target.value from
string to
number then saves it in the key.
const state = useRS({
a: 69,
b: 420,
c: "Hello",
d: "Write something here",
e: true,
f: "bar"
});
const { $a, $b, $c, $d, $e, $f } = state;
return (
<div className="App">
<pre> {JSON.stringify(state, null, 2)}</pre>
<input {...$a} type="number" />
<input {...$b} type="range" min="0" max="1000" />
<input {...$c} type="text" />
<textarea {...$d} />
<input {...$e} type="checkbox" />
<select {...$f}>
<option value="foo"> foo </option>
<option value="bar"> bar </option>
<option value="baz"> baz </option>
</select>
</div>
);
If initial State is a result of doing some expensive calculation, (for example, getting the initial State from localStorage), It would be very inefficient to directly call it like this
const state = useRS({
x: getX(); // assume that getX is an expensive function
})
This is inefficient because getX runs every time the component renders.
This is not what we want. We just want to call
getX only once to get the initial state.
To fix this you can just pass the function as initial State, without calling it. This is similar to what we do in useState
useState
const [x, setX] = useState(getX)
useRS
const state = useRS({
x: getX
})
This is valid for entire state tree as well
// assume that getState function when called returns the initial State
const state = useRS(getState)
This also valid for any deeply nested key in the state tree
// assume that getD is a function which when called returns the initial value of d
const state = useRS({
a: 100
b: {
c: {
d: getD
}
}
})
If we mutate a reference type data in state such as array or an object, it's reference stays the same. This can create problems If you want to run some effect when it is mutated.
Example
const state = useRS({
todos: []
})
// when addTodo is called, it would trigger a re-render
// but the effect would not run because todos is mutated, its reference is same
useEffect( () => {
console.log('todos changed to', state.todos)
}, [state.todos])
const addTodo = (todo) => state.todos.push(todo)
This happens because useEffect uses
=== to check whether the dependencies changed or not. To fix this, instead of adding
state.todos in dependency array add
state.todos.$
state.key.$
state.key.$ is a number which is increment by some amount when key is mutated. So,
state.key.$ works a mutation flag for
state.key
Example
const state = useRS( { todos: [] })
useEffect( () => {
console.log('todos changed to', state.todos) // works !
}, [state.todos.$]) // eslint-disable-line
If you have ESlint setup, it will complain about not adding
state.todos in the dependency array. You can fix it by disabling eslint for that particular line.
Note that this is only necessary of reference type data, don't do this for value types such as number, strings, boolean etc. because value types are immutable and they are re-assigned a new value, they are not mutated.
const state = useRS({
count: 0
})
// works
useEffect( () => {
console.log('count changed to', state.count)
}, [state.count])
// count is actually assigned a new value, it is not mutated
// count++ is count = count + 1
const increment = () => state.count++
Yes. You don't have to put all of the state of the component inside the state object. You can use the hook more than once.
const todos = useRS([])
const form = useRS({
name: '',
age: 0,
})
While this is okay, I would advise you to not do this, Because putting all of state in one object gives you better *performance in the case of radioactive-state. (because of better mutation batching)
It would also be hard to store simple value types, because simple value types can not be mutated and so you would need to wrap it inside an object.
const count = useRS(0) // invalid, gives error ❌
const count = useRS( { value: 0 }) // works ✅
This would also make creating reactive bindings awkward. That's why it is strongly recommended to store all the state into a single object by using useRS only once !
PR's are welcome !
Found a Bug ? Create an Issue.
Chat on Slack
ISC