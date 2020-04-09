Animated radio buttons component for react native

4 types animation when click on any items of radio button

DEMO

install

npm install radio-buttons-react- native --save

Usage

import RadioButtonRN from 'radio-buttons-react-native' ; const data = [ { label : 'data 1' }, { label : 'data 2' } ]; < RadioButtonRN data = {data} selectedBtn = {(e) => console.log(e)} />

see this simple example to find how use this component.

with customize icon:

// import icon from any library import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' ; <RadioButtonRN data={data} selectedBtn={(e) => console.log(e)} icon={ <Icon name ="check-circle" size={ 25 } color="#2c9dd1" /> } />

Properties

Prop Description Default data radio buttons label array, you can use any data in object, label is necessary for showing in radio button [] selectedBtn callback when radio button clicked - icon you can use any icon for button, see the example - box box of for items true initial The number of selected radio button. start from 1 for first item of array. This is used when this component is activated. -1 animationTypes the animations when click on item, Valid values: 'zoomIn', 'pulse', 'shake', 'rotate', you can use one or more of this value for exaple: ['pulse'] or ['pulse', 'rotate'] [] duration For how long the animation will run (milliseconds) 500 style style for all RadioButtonRN {} boxStyle style for box {} textStyle style for label text {} circleSize circle size for unselected items and whitout icon selected size 18 activeColor color of active button and box border '#03a9f4' deactiveColor color of deactive button '#e2e2e2' boxActiveBgColor background color of active item, when box is true '#e1f5fe33' boxDeactiveBgColor background color of deactive items, when box is true '#fff' textColor label color '#383838'

Contributing

Yes of course! Welcome :)

License

MIT