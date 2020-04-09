openbase logo
rbr

radio-buttons-react-native

by Siamak Ramezani
1.0.4 (see all)

Animated radio buttons component for react native

Overview

React Native Radio Button

Readme

radio-buttons-react-native

Animated radio buttons component for react native

4 types animation when click on any items of radio button

DEMO

install

npm install radio-buttons-react-native --save

Usage

import RadioButtonRN from 'radio-buttons-react-native';

const data = [
{
  label: 'data 1'
 },
 {
  label: 'data 2'
 }
];

<RadioButtonRN
  data={data}
  selectedBtn={(e) => console.log(e)}
/>

see this simple example to find how use this component.

with customize icon:

// import icon from any library
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';

<RadioButtonRN
  data={data}
  selectedBtn={(e) => console.log(e)}
  icon={
    <Icon
      name="check-circle"
      size={25}
      color="#2c9dd1"
    />
  }
/>

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
dataradio buttons label array, you can use any data in object, label is necessary for showing in radio button[]
selectedBtncallback when radio button clicked-
iconyou can use any icon for button, see the example-
boxbox of for itemstrue
initialThe number of selected radio button. start from 1 for first item of array. This is used when this component is activated.-1
animationTypesthe animations when click on item, Valid values: 'zoomIn', 'pulse', 'shake', 'rotate', you can use one or more of this value for exaple: ['pulse'] or ['pulse', 'rotate'][]
durationFor how long the animation will run (milliseconds)500
stylestyle for all RadioButtonRN{}
boxStylestyle for box{}
textStylestyle for label text{}
circleSizecircle size for unselected items and whitout icon selected size18
activeColorcolor of active button and box border'#03a9f4'
deactiveColorcolor of deactive button'#e2e2e2'
boxActiveBgColorbackground color of active item, when box is true'#e1f5fe33'
boxDeactiveBgColorbackground color of deactive items, when box is true'#fff'
textColorlabel color'#383838'

Contributing

Yes of course! Welcome :)

License

MIT

100
Medmaksi
November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Super convenient, easy to use. I'd give 5 stars for everything it does except customizing it in one line. Totally recommend it, saves so much time.

0
Igor Amantino
December 2, 2020
Developer Javascript | ReactJS | React-native | NodeJS
December 2, 2020
Great Documentation

