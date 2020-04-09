Animated radio buttons component for react native
4 types animation when click on any items of radio button
npm install radio-buttons-react-native --save
import RadioButtonRN from 'radio-buttons-react-native';
const data = [
{
label: 'data 1'
},
{
label: 'data 2'
}
];
<RadioButtonRN
data={data}
selectedBtn={(e) => console.log(e)}
/>
see this simple example to find how use this component.
// import icon from any library
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
<RadioButtonRN
data={data}
selectedBtn={(e) => console.log(e)}
icon={
<Icon
name="check-circle"
size={25}
color="#2c9dd1"
/>
}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|data
|radio buttons label array, you can use any data in object, label is necessary for showing in radio button
|[]
|selectedBtn
|callback when radio button clicked
|-
|icon
|you can use any icon for button, see the example
|-
|box
|box of for items
|true
|initial
|The number of selected radio button. start from 1 for first item of array. This is used when this component is activated.
|-1
|animationTypes
|the animations when click on item, Valid values: 'zoomIn', 'pulse', 'shake', 'rotate', you can use one or more of this value for exaple: ['pulse'] or ['pulse', 'rotate']
|[]
|duration
|For how long the animation will run (milliseconds)
|500
|style
|style for all RadioButtonRN
|{}
|boxStyle
|style for box
|{}
|textStyle
|style for label text
|{}
|circleSize
|circle size for unselected items and whitout icon selected size
|18
|activeColor
|color of active button and box border
|'#03a9f4'
|deactiveColor
|color of deactive button
|'#e2e2e2'
|boxActiveBgColor
|background color of active item, when box is true
|'#e1f5fe33'
|boxDeactiveBgColor
|background color of deactive items, when box is true
|'#fff'
|textColor
|label color
|'#383838'
Yes of course! Welcome :)
Super convenient, easy to use. I'd give 5 stars for everything it does except customizing it in one line. Totally recommend it, saves so much time.