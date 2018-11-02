*Note: Sorry, I've been super busy learning and doing other stuff.This was done in 2015 so you can imagine that the code got a little bit outdated by now...
Radial Progress Chart started as a weekend project. It’s written on the top of D3.js and was heavily inspired by Apple Watch Activity and D3 stub of Polar Clock
I tried to make it highly customizable for serve multiple purposes. Some of the features available are:
D3.js = ^3.5.0
Check out project page [http://pablomolnar.github.io/radial-progress-chart](http://pablomolnar.github.io/radial-progress-chart)
Download the latest version from Github or use your favorite package manager to include it in your project.
$ npm install radial-progress-chart
$ bower install radial-progress-chart
$ component install pablomolnar/radial-progress-chart
$ spm install radial-progress-chart
Sure, pull request are welcome. Build the project locally using the following steps:
$ npm install
$ npm run-script build
Remember to test and hint your code with:
$ npm test
$ npm run-script hint
##Publishing
This library is free and open source software, distributed under the MIT License. Copyright © 2015 Pablo Molnar @pmolnar;