*Note: Sorry, I've been super busy learning and doing other stuff.This was done in 2015 so you can imagine that the code got a little bit outdated by now...

Radial Progress Chart started as a weekend project. It’s written on the top of D3.js and was heavily inspired by Apple Watch Activity and D3 stub of Polar Clock

Features

I tried to make it highly customizable for serve multiple purposes. Some of the features available are:

Add many progress rings as you want

Place static or dynamic text in the center

Customize diameter, stroke width, gap, colors

CSS customizable

Chart data can be update

275 bytes minified & gzipped

Dependencies

D3.js = ^3.5.0

Demo

Check out project page [http://pablomolnar.github.io/radial-progress-chart](http://pablomolnar.github.io/radial-progress-chart)

Installation

Download the latest version from Github or use your favorite package manager to include it in your project.

npm install radial-progress-chart bower install radial-progress-chart component install pablomolnar/radial-progress-chart spm install radial-progress-chart

API & Usage

Browser Support

Modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, iOS, Android)

IE9+

Contribution

Sure, pull request are welcome. Build the project locally using the following steps:

npm install npm run-script build

Remember to test and hint your code with:

npm test npm run-script hint

##Publishing

Bump version

Tag vX.X.X

npm version patch

spm publish

License

This library is free and open source software, distributed under the MIT License. Copyright © 2015 Pablo Molnar @pmolnar;