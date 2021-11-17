openbase logo
19

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

radar

The real-time service layer for your web application

npm CI Dependency Status js-standard-style

Documentation

See radar.zendesk.com for detailed documentation.

This is the project necessary for running a radar server. Documentation about building an app and using the client-side libraries is available at radar.zendesk.com. Browse radar client libraries and tools.

Installation

Requires: redis 2.8+, node.js 4+

###Installing from npm:

$ npm install radar

Programmatic usage

radar can be extended programmatically with custom code and middleware:

var http = require('http')
var { Radar } = require('radar')

var httpServer = http.createServer(function(req, res) {
  res.end('Nothing here.');
});

// Radar server
var radar = new Radar();
radar.attach(httpServer, { redis_host: 'localhost', redis_port: 6379 });

httpServer.listen(8000);

See also the sample directory in the radar repository.

Out-of-the-box usage

$ git clone git@github.com:zendesk/radar.git
$ cd radar
$ npm install
$ npm start

See radar.zendesk.com/server for additional usage and configuration documentation

Contributing

Running tests

$ npm test

By default, tests are run only against redis sentinel.

If you want to run against redis directly: $ npm run test-redis For direct redis and redis sentinel: $ npm run test-full

Workflow

Copyright 2016, Zendesk Inc. Licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0, http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

