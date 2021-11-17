The real-time service layer for your web application
See radar.zendesk.com for detailed documentation.
This is the project necessary for running a radar server. Documentation about building an app and using the client-side libraries is available at radar.zendesk.com. Browse radar client libraries and tools.
Requires: redis 2.8+, node.js 4+
###Installing from npm:
$ npm install radar
radar can be extended programmatically with custom code and middleware:
var http = require('http')
var { Radar } = require('radar')
var httpServer = http.createServer(function(req, res) {
res.end('Nothing here.');
});
// Radar server
var radar = new Radar();
radar.attach(httpServer, { redis_host: 'localhost', redis_port: 6379 });
httpServer.listen(8000);
See also the
sample directory in the
radar repository.
$ git clone git@github.com:zendesk/radar.git
$ cd radar
$ npm install
$ npm start
See radar.zendesk.com/server for additional usage and configuration documentation
$ npm test
By default, tests are run only against redis sentinel.
If you want to run against redis directly:
$ npm run test-redis
For direct redis and redis sentinel:
$ npm run test-full
Copyright 2016, Zendesk Inc. Licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0, http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0