radar

The real-time service layer for your web application

Documentation

See radar.zendesk.com for detailed documentation.

This is the project necessary for running a radar server. Documentation about building an app and using the client-side libraries is available at radar.zendesk.com. Browse radar client libraries and tools.

Installation

Requires: redis 2.8+, node.js 4+

###Installing from npm:

$ npm install radar

Programmatic usage

radar can be extended programmatically with custom code and middleware:

var http = require ( 'http' ) var { Radar } = require ( 'radar' ) var httpServer = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'Nothing here.' ); }); var radar = new Radar(); radar.attach(httpServer, { redis_host : 'localhost' , redis_port : 6379 }); httpServer.listen( 8000 );

See also the sample directory in the radar repository.

Out-of-the-box usage

$ git clone git@github.com:zendesk/radar.git $ cd radar $ npm install $ npm start

See radar.zendesk.com/server for additional usage and configuration documentation

Contributing

Running tests

$ npm test

By default, tests are run only against redis sentinel.

If you want to run against redis directly: $ npm run test-redis For direct redis and redis sentinel: $ npm run test-full

Workflow

Fork http://github.com/zendesk/radar, clone, make changes (including a Changelog update), commit, push, PR

Copyright and License

Copyright 2016, Zendesk Inc. Licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0, http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0