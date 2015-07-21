Touch events for Ractive. Supports tap, pan, swipe, rotate, pinch, and press.
<button on-tap="activate">
<button on-swipeleft="buttonSwipe">
ractive.on('buttonSwipe', function (e) {
e.original.deltaX
e.original.deltaY
e.original.direction // 0,1,2,3
e.original.pointerType // "mouse"
e.original.velocity // 1.62
e.original.velocityX
e.original.velocityY
})
Ractive-touch is available via npm and Bower.
$ npm install --save ractive-touch
$ bower install --save ractive-touch
CommonJS usage: Require the module to use it. It automatically registers itself into either window.Ractive or require('ractive'), whichever's available. No need to use the return value.
require('ractive-touch');
Standalone usage: For those not using npm, it's also available as a standalone .js file. Be sure to include it after ractive.js and hammer.js.
Viewport: It's recommended to add a
viewport meta tag to your HTML
restricting zoom:
<meta name="viewport" content="user-scalable=no, width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1">
Tap:
on-tap
on-doubletap
on-swipe
on-swipeleft
on-swiperight
on-swipeup
on-swipedown
Pan:
on-pan
on-panstart
on-panmove
on-panend
on-pancancel
on-panleft
on-panright
on-panup
on-pandown
on-press
on-rotate
on-rotatestart
on-rotatemove
on-rotateend
on-rotatecancel
on-pinch
on-pinchstart
on-pinchmove
on-pinchend
on-pinchcancel
on-pinchin
on-pinchout
You can configure options via attributes in your DOM node.
You can use the
data- attribute convention as well.
<div on-pan='move' pan-direction='all'>
<div on-pan='move' data-pan-direction='all'> <!-- alternate syntax -->
Tap:
tap-pointers='1'
tap-taps='1'
tap-interval='300'
tap-time='250'
tap-threshold='2'
tap-posThreshold='10'
Pan:
pan-pointers='1'
pan-threshold='1'
pan-direction='all' *
swipe-pointers='1'
swipe-distance='10'
swipe-direction='all' *
swipe-velocity='0.65'
rotate-pointers='2'
rotate-threshold='0'
press-pointers='1'
press-threshold='5'
press-time='500'
pinch-pointers='2'
pinch-threshold='0'
* - directions can be none, all, up, down, left, right, horizontal,
vertical.
Ractive-touch is written for Ractive, a live DOM binding library for creating interactive UIs.
Touch event detection is powered by Hammer.js. Refer to their documentation for more details.
