Touch events for Ractive. Supports tap, pan, swipe, rotate, pinch, and press.

Disambiguation: This page is about ractive-touch, the JavaScript plugin. For the Ractiv Touch+ mouse, see ractiv.com.

< button on-tap = "activate" > < button on-swipeleft = "buttonSwipe" >

ractive.on( 'buttonSwipe' , function ( e ) { e.original.deltaX e.original.deltaY e.original.direction e.original.pointerType e.original.velocity e.original.velocityX e.original.velocityY })

Install

Ractive-touch is available via npm and Bower.

$ npm install $ bower install

CommonJS usage: Require the module to use it. It automatically registers itself into either window.Ractive or require('ractive'), whichever's available. No need to use the return value.

require ( 'ractive-touch' );

Standalone usage: For those not using npm, it's also available as a standalone .js file. Be sure to include it after ractive.js and hammer.js.

Viewport: It's recommended to add a viewport meta tag to your HTML restricting zoom:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "user-scalable=no, width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1" >

Available events

Tap:

on-tap

on-doubletap

Swipe:

on-swipe

on-swipeleft

on-swiperight

on-swipeup

on-swipedown

Pan:

on-pan

on-panstart

on-panmove

on-panend

on-pancancel

on-panleft

on-panright

on-panup

on-pandown

Press:

on-press

Rotate:

on-rotate

on-rotatestart

on-rotatemove

on-rotateend

on-rotatecancel

Pinch:

on-pinch

on-pinchstart

on-pinchmove

on-pinchend

on-pinchcancel

on-pinchin

on-pinchout

Options

You can configure options via attributes in your DOM node. You can use the data- attribute convention as well.

< div on-pan = 'move' pan-direction = 'all' > < div on-pan = 'move' data-pan-direction = 'all' >

Tap:

tap-pointers='1'

tap-taps='1'

tap-interval='300'

tap-time='250'

tap-threshold='2'

tap-posThreshold='10'

Pan:

pan-pointers='1'

pan-threshold='1'

pan-direction='all' *

Swipe:

swipe-pointers='1'

swipe-distance='10'

swipe-direction='all' *

* swipe-velocity='0.65'

Rotate:

rotate-pointers='2'

rotate-threshold='0'

Press:

press-pointers='1'

press-threshold='5'

press-time='500'

Pinch:

pinch-pointers='2'

pinch-threshold='0'

* - directions can be none, all, up, down, left, right, horizontal, vertical.

Thanks

Ractive-touch is written for Ractive, a live DOM binding library for creating interactive UIs.

Touch event detection is powered by Hammer.js. Refer to their documentation for more details.

©️

Ractive-touch © 2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.