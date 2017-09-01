Find more Ractive.js plugins at ractivejs.org
Listen for specific keypresses -
enter,
tab,
escape,
space,
leftarrow,
uparrow,
rightarrow,
downarrow - on DOM elements.
<input on-tab='submitAndMoveOn()' on-escape='revertEdit()'>
Include it from CDN...
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive@0.9.3/ractive.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive-events-keys@0.2.1/dist/ractive-events-keys.min.js"></script>
...or install from npm...
npm install ractive-events-keys
...or download it and add it as a script tag to your page:
<script src='ractive.js'></script> <!-- must go first! -->
<script src='ractive-events-keys.js'></script>
Note: previous versions of this plugin would 'self-register'. If you are using a module system such as Browserify, Webpack or RequireJS, that's no longer the case - you must explicitly register the plugin.
var Ractive = require( 'ractive' );
var keys = require( 'ractive-events-keys' );
// To use the plugin with a specific instance
var ractive = new Ractive({
el: 'body',
template: myTemplate,
events: {
// just include the ones you need
escape: keys.escape,
scape: keys.space
}
});
// To use it with components
MyComponent = Ractive.extend({
template: componentTemplate,
events: {
escape: keys.escape,
space: keys.space
}
});
// To make handlers globally available to *all* instances
Ractive.events.space = keys.space;
Ractive.events.escape = keys.escape;
define([ 'ractive', 'ractive-events-keys' ], function ( Ractive, keys ) {
var ractive = new Ractive({
el: 'body',
template: myTemplate,
events: {
escape: keys.escape,
scape: keys.space
}
});
});
import Ractive from 'ractive';
import { escape, space } from 'ractive-events-keys';
var ractive = new Ractive({
el: 'body',
template: myTemplate,
events: { escape, space }
});
<script> tag
If you include ractive-events-keys as a script tag, it will 'self-register' with the global
Ractive object, and all Ractive instances will be able to use its handlers.
MIT