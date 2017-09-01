Find more Ractive.js plugins at ractivejs.org

Listen for specific keypresses - enter , tab , escape , space , leftarrow , uparrow , rightarrow , downarrow - on DOM elements.

< input on-tab = 'submitAndMoveOn()' on-escape = 'revertEdit()' >

Installation

Include it from CDN...

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive@0.9.3/ractive.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive-events-keys@0.2.1/dist/ractive-events-keys.min.js" > </ script >

...or install from npm...

npm install ractive-events-keys

...or download it and add it as a script tag to your page:

< script src = 'ractive.js' > </ script > < script src = 'ractive-events-keys.js' > </ script >

Use as a module...

Note: previous versions of this plugin would 'self-register'. If you are using a module system such as Browserify, Webpack or RequireJS, that's no longer the case - you must explicitly register the plugin.

CommonJS

var Ractive = require ( 'ractive' ); var keys = require ( 'ractive-events-keys' ); var ractive = new Ractive({ el : 'body' , template : myTemplate, events : { escape : keys.escape, scape : keys.space } }); MyComponent = Ractive.extend({ template : componentTemplate, events : { escape : keys.escape, space : keys.space } }); Ractive.events.space = keys.space; Ractive.events.escape = keys.escape;

AMD

define([ 'ractive' , 'ractive-events-keys' ], function ( Ractive, keys ) { var ractive = new Ractive({ el : 'body' , template : myTemplate, events : { escape : keys.escape, scape : keys.space } }); });

ES6

import Ractive from 'ractive' ; import { escape , space } from 'ractive-events-keys' ; var ractive = new Ractive({ el : 'body' , template : myTemplate, events : { escape , space } });

Use as a <script> tag

If you include ractive-events-keys as a script tag, it will 'self-register' with the global Ractive object, and all Ractive instances will be able to use its handlers.

License

MIT