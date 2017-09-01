openbase logo
ractive-events-keys

by ractivejs
0.2.1

Adds events for 'special' key presses - enter, escape, space, tab, left/right/down/uparrow

Overview

Categories

Readme

Find more Ractive.js plugins at ractivejs.org

Listen for specific keypresses - enter, tab, escape, space, leftarrow, uparrow, rightarrow, downarrow - on DOM elements.

<input on-tab='submitAndMoveOn()' on-escape='revertEdit()'>

Installation

Include it from CDN...

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive@0.9.3/ractive.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ractive-events-keys@0.2.1/dist/ractive-events-keys.min.js"></script>

...or install from npm...

npm install ractive-events-keys

...or download it and add it as a script tag to your page:

<script src='ractive.js'></script> <!-- must go first! -->
<script src='ractive-events-keys.js'></script>

Use as a module...

Note: previous versions of this plugin would 'self-register'. If you are using a module system such as Browserify, Webpack or RequireJS, that's no longer the case - you must explicitly register the plugin.

CommonJS

var Ractive = require( 'ractive' );
var keys = require( 'ractive-events-keys' );

// To use the plugin with a specific instance
var ractive = new Ractive({
  el: 'body',
  template: myTemplate,
  events: {
    // just include the ones you need
    escape: keys.escape,
    scape: keys.space
  }
});

// To use it with components
MyComponent = Ractive.extend({
  template: componentTemplate,
  events: {
    escape: keys.escape,
    space: keys.space
  }
});

// To make handlers globally available to *all* instances
Ractive.events.space = keys.space;
Ractive.events.escape = keys.escape;

AMD

define([ 'ractive', 'ractive-events-keys' ], function ( Ractive, keys ) {
  var ractive = new Ractive({
    el: 'body',
    template: myTemplate,
    events: {
      escape: keys.escape,
      scape: keys.space
    }
  });
});

ES6

import Ractive from 'ractive';
import { escape, space } from 'ractive-events-keys';

var ractive = new Ractive({
  el: 'body',
  template: myTemplate,
  events: { escape, space }
});

Use as a <script> tag

If you include ractive-events-keys as a script tag, it will 'self-register' with the global Ractive object, and all Ractive instances will be able to use its handlers.

License

MIT

