Command line interface for automating common tasks when building React.js components.
$ npm install -g rackt-cli
The motivation for this CLI is to make it simple to get started when creating a new component, and eliminate the boilerplate that is commonly copy/pasted from one project to another. This CLI provides all config, dev dependencies, and scripts for building, testing, and releasing. There is even a command for generating a new component structure. By leveraging
rackt-cli, you are able to focus on writing code.
|Command
|Purpose
rackt
|Prints out a list of available commands.
rackt init <name>
|Creates a folder called
<name> and generates a component structure.
rackt build
|Builds the component to
dist/ for UMD, and
build/ for CommonJS.
rackt server
|Starts the dev server using port
8080.
rackt release
|Publish a new release to npm. Use
--preview to preview release.
rackt test
|Runs the test suite. Use
--single-run for single run.
rackt pages
|Deploys the examples to gh-pages.
init
The
init command generates a component structure based on the opinions of this CLI.
It provides a basic working component, along with a simple example, and a failing test.
build
The
build command uses webpack, along with babel to transpile your code.
This means you are free to use JSX, and ES6 in your source, as it will be transpiled before shipping.
This command will generate two new folders within your component's folder.
A
dist/ folder contains a UMD version of your project, which is ideal for releasing to bower.
A
build/ folder will contain a transpiled version of your original source, un-bundled, for releasing to npm.
server
The
server command uses webpack-dev-server to serve your examples in the browser.
You may also run
npm start as an alias to this command.
release
The
release command runs
test, and
build command, then updates your CHANGELOG, creates a new tag, and releases to npm.
test
The
test command runs karma, using mocha.
It will look for files under
lib/ suffixed with
-test.js.
You can put these files alongside your source, or under sub-folders like
__tests__/.
pages
The
pages command will deploy your examples to a
gh-pages branch.
MIT