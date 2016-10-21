Command line interface for automating common tasks when building React.js components.

Installing

$ npm install -g rackt-cli

About

The motivation for this CLI is to make it simple to get started when creating a new component, and eliminate the boilerplate that is commonly copy/pasted from one project to another. This CLI provides all config, dev dependencies, and scripts for building, testing, and releasing. There is even a command for generating a new component structure. By leveraging rackt-cli , you are able to focus on writing code.

Usage

Command Purpose rackt Prints out a list of available commands. rackt init <name> Creates a folder called <name> and generates a component structure. rackt build Builds the component to dist/ for UMD, and build/ for CommonJS. rackt server Starts the dev server using port 8080 . rackt release Publish a new release to npm. Use --preview to preview release. rackt test Runs the test suite. Use --single-run for single run. rackt pages Deploys the examples to gh-pages.

init

The init command generates a component structure based on the opinions of this CLI. It provides a basic working component, along with a simple example, and a failing test.

build

The build command uses webpack, along with babel to transpile your code. This means you are free to use JSX, and ES6 in your source, as it will be transpiled before shipping.

This command will generate two new folders within your component's folder. A dist/ folder contains a UMD version of your project, which is ideal for releasing to bower. A build/ folder will contain a transpiled version of your original source, un-bundled, for releasing to npm.

server

The server command uses webpack-dev-server to serve your examples in the browser. You may also run npm start as an alias to this command.

release

The release command runs test , and build command, then updates your CHANGELOG, creates a new tag, and releases to npm.

test

The test command runs karma, using mocha. It will look for files under lib/ suffixed with -test.js . You can put these files alongside your source, or under sub-folders like __tests__/ .

pages

The pages command will deploy your examples to a gh-pages branch.

License

MIT