Transport plugin for Racer which uses pure websockets .

Note

Since version 7.0.0 racer-highway supports only racer >= 0.8

Since version 8.0.0 racer-highway supports only racer >= 0.9

Version 10.0.0 dropped support for browserchannel. If you want it, please use version 8.1.0 or 9.0.0

Usage

In the server part of your app:

var highway = require ( 'racer-highway' ); var handlers = highway(store); expressApp = express(); expressApp.use(cookieParser()); expressApp.use(session()); server.on( 'upgrade' , handlers.upgrade);

Connect session support in hooks:

var serverOptions = { session: session() } var handlers = racerHighWay(store, serverOptions);

Browserify

Racer Highway will bundle the client browser script using Browserify in the call to store.bundle(...) , as illustrated in the racer-examples. However, if you want to do this ahead of time, you can add this to your gulp browserify task using something like:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var racerClientBundle = require ( 'racer-highway/lib/bundle' ); bundler = browserify(opts); (racerClientBundle())(bundler);

