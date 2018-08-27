recommendationRaccoon (raccoon)

An easy-to-use collaborative filtering based recommendation engine and NPM module built on top of Node.js and Redis. The engine uses the Jaccard coefficient to determine the similarity between users and k-nearest-neighbors to create recommendations. This module is useful for anyone with users, a store of products/movies/items, and the desire to give their users the ability to like/dislike and receive recommendations based on similar users. Raccoon takes care of all the recommendation and rating logic. It can be paired with any database as it does not keep track of any user/item information besides a unique ID.

Updated for ES6.

Request of you

If you enjoy using this module, please contribute by trying the benchmark repo and helping to optimize raccoon. Thanks! https://github.com/guymorita/benchmark_raccoon_movielens

Benchmark / Performance Repo https://github.com/guymorita/benchmark_raccoon_movielens

Requirements

Node.js 6.x

Redis

Async

Underscore

Bluebird

Installation

npm install raccoon

Quickstart

Raccoon keeps track of the ratings and recommendations from your users. It does not need to store any meta data of the user or product aside from an id. To get started:

Install Raccoon:

npm install raccoon

Setup Redis:

If local:

npm install redis redis-server

If remote or you need to customize the connection settings use the process.env variables:

RACCOON_REDIS_URL

RACCOON_REDIS_PORT

RACCOON_REDIS_AUTH

Require raccoon:

const raccoon = require ( 'raccoon' );

Add in ratings & Ask for recommendations:

raccoon.liked( 'garyId' , 'movieId' ).then( () => { return raccoon.liked( 'garyId' , 'movie2Id' ); }).then( () => { return raccoon.liked( 'chrisId' , 'movieId' ); }).then( () => { return raccoon.recommendFor( 'chrisId' , 10 ); }).then( ( recs ) => { console .log( 'recs' , recs); });

config

raccoon.config.nearestNeighbors = 5 ; raccoon.config.className = 'movie' ; raccoon.config.numOfRecsStore = 30 ;

Full Usage

Inputs

raccoon.liked( 'userId' , 'itemId' ).then( () => { });

raccoon.liked( 'userId' , 'itemId' , options).then( () => { }); { updateRecs : false }

raccoon.unliked( 'userId' , 'itemId' ).then( () => { });

raccoon.disliked( 'userId' , 'itemId' ).then( () => { });

raccoon.undisliked( 'userId' , 'itemId' ).then( () => { });

Recommendations

raccoon.recommendFor( 'userId' , 'numberOfRecs' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.mostSimilarUsers( 'userId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.leastSimilarUsers( 'userId' ).then( ( results ) => { });

User Statistics

raccoon.bestRated().then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.worstRated().then( ( results ) => { });

Liked/Disliked lists and counts:

raccoon.mostLiked().then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.mostDisliked().then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.likedBy( 'itemId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.likedCount( 'itemId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.dislikedBy( 'itemId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.dislikedCount( 'itemId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.allLikedFor( 'userId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.allDislikedFor( 'userId' ).then( ( results ) => { }); raccoon.allWatchedFor( 'userId' ).then( ( results ) => { });

Recommendation Engine Components

Jaccard Coefficient for Similarity

There are many ways to gauge the likeness of two users. The original implementation of recommendation Raccoon used the Pearson Coefficient which was good for measuring discrete values in a small range (i.e. 1-5 stars). However, to optimize for quicker calcuations and a simplier interface, recommendation Raccoon instead uses the Jaccard Coefficient which is useful for measuring binary rating data (i.e. like/dislike). Many top companies have gone this route such as Youtube because users were primarily rating things 4-5 or 1. The choice to use the Jaccard's instead of Pearson's was largely inspired by David Celis who designed Recommendable, the top recommendation engine on Rails. The Jaccard Coefficient also pairs very well with Redis which is able to union/diff sets of like/dislikes at O(N).

K-Nearest Neighbors Algorithm for Recommendations

To deal with large user bases, it's essential to make optimizations that don't involve comparing every user against every other user. One way to deal with this is using the K-Nearest Neighbors algorithm which allows you to only compare a user against their 'nearest' neighbors. After a user's similarity is calculated with the Jaccard Coefficient, a sorted set is created which represents how similar that user is to every other. The top users from that list are considered their nearest neighbors. recommendation Raccoon uses a default value of 5, but this can easily be changed based on your needs.

Wilson Score Confidence Interval for a Bernoulli Parameter

If you've ever been to Amazon or another site with tons of reviews, you've probably ran into a sorted page of top ratings only to find some of the top items have only one review. The Wilson Score Interval at 95% calculates the chance that the 'real' fraction of positive ratings is at least x. This allows for you to leave off the items/products that have not been rated enough or have an abnormally high ratio. It's a great proxy for a 'best rated' list.

Redis

When combined with hiredis, redis can get/set at ~40,000 operations/second using 50 concurrent connections without pipelining. In short, Redis is extremely fast at set math and is a natural fit for a recommendation engine of this scale. Redis is integral to many top companies such as Twitter which uses it for their Timeline (substituted Memcached).

Features to Contribute

Help optimize for the Movielens 100k data set. Here: https://github.com/guymorita/benchmark_raccoon_movielens

Run tests

grunt test grunt mochacov:coverage

Tech Stack

recommendationRaccoon is written fully in Javascript. It utilizes the asyncronous, non-blocking features of Node.js for the core of app. The recommendations and ratings are stored in an intermediate data store called Redis which performs extremely well compared to database systems that write every change to disk before committing the transaction. Redis holds the entire dataset in memory. For the actual handling of the parallel asyncronous functions, raccoon uses the async library for Node.js.

For testing, raccoon uses Mocha Chai as a testing suite, automates it with Grunt.js and gets test coverage with Blanket.js/Travis-CI/Coveralls.