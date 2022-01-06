openbase logo
rabin

by dat-ecosystem-archive
2.0.0 (see all)

node native addon for rabin fingerprinting data streams [ DEPRECATED - More info on active projects and modules at https://dat-ecosystem.org/ ]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

deprecated

More info on active projects and modules at dat-ecosystem.org

rabin

Node native addon module (C/C++) for Rabin fingerprinting data streams.

Build Status Build status

Note: This implementation is not currently used by DAT or maintained but it works and may come in handy in future.

Uses the implementation of Rabin fingerprinting from LBFS.

Rabin fingerprinting is useful for finding the chunks of a file that differ from a previous version. It's one implementation of a technique called "Content-defined chunking", meaning the chunk boundaries are determinstic to the content (as opposed to "fixed-sized chunking").

Theres a JavaScript API and an accompanying command-line tool.

JavaScript API

var createRabin = require('rabin')

createRabin can be used to create multiple fingerprinting streams

var rabin = createRabin()

rabin is a duplex stream. You write raw data in, and buffers chunked by rabin fingerprints will be written out.

JavaScript Example

// require and create an instance
var rabin = require('rabin')()

// pipe some data in
var rs = fs.createReadStream('somefile.dat')
rs.pipe(rabin)

// handle output chunks
rabin.on('data', function (chunk) {
  // chunks are created by taking your input data
  // and splitting on each rabin fingerprint found
})

CLI API

$ npm install rabin -g
$ rabin myfile.txt --bits=14 --min=8192 --max=32768 # defaults
{"length":12182,"offset":0,"hash":"5df6245b5897336ebf611d7f10fb90eea2d63c5b9ec9ad76dfb1ac72b8249dcb"}
{"length":13190,"offset":12182,"hash":"67d5aaac9cf7b8432cb3c8071d726dc38f1138957c30719f8b166116a90950a1"}
{"length":11609,"offset":25372,"hash":"976a0e3dc43de3abdf50b984a102c5fb7c2550e3dc5e44e4a8f7d4241276683b"}
{"length":10010,"offset":36981,"hash":"7145d10f93ea03e6c8b4dd5ab148e2c3c08f9c71bf71c7559dffdfcef48112c1"}
{"length":13623,"offset":46991,"hash":"76470d5047f9fb31bd75364d90355fdbf913aaa1df934251f43c894f01381f1b"}
{"length":8197,"offset":60614,"hash":"88abce05bc75f72cdafeabd5125eb46fa8f73eab2d75a29076aeb3f99ef35548"}
{"length":16242,"offset":68811,"hash":"08d60789c1e901d6a8e474aeb5de4746af1648e7f3a4ac7a3dba87d9e73fca56"}
{"length":14947,"offset":85053,"hash":"4224e6f4361fa8bdefb9d8e10ebd046e2869af2c44ea7e84c7efaeedd5423b30"}
average 12500

