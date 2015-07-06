Messaging in Node.JS with RabbitMQ

npm install rabbit.js

This library provides a simple, socket-oriented API* for messaging in Node.JS, using RabbitMQ as a backend.

var context = require ( 'rabbit.js' ).createContext(); context.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { var pub = context.socket( 'PUB' ), sub = context.socket( 'SUB' ); sub.pipe(process.stdout); sub.connect( 'events' , function ( ) { pub.connect( 'events' , function ( ) { pub.write( JSON .stringify({ welcome : 'rabbit.js' }), 'utf8' ); }); }); });

See Github pages for documentation of the most recent release, and the branch gh-pages-next for provisional documentation of the next release (which usually corresponds to the code in master branch).

Status

Still on major version 0 , though in use in a number of places, I believe.

Version 0.3.0 and on are built on amqplib. Previous versions, of which version 0.2.2 was the last, used node-amqp.

Uses

This library is suitable for co-ordinating peers (e.g., Node.JS programs), acting as a gateway to other kinds of network (e.g., relaying to browsers via SockJS), and otherwise as a really easy way to use RabbitMQ.