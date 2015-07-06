openbase logo
rjn

rabbit.js.ng

by Michael Bridgen
0.5.1 (see all)

Messaging in Node.JS made easy using RabbitMQ

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Messaging in Node.JS with RabbitMQ

$ npm install rabbit.js

This library provides a simple, socket-oriented API* for messaging in Node.JS, using RabbitMQ as a backend.

var context = require('rabbit.js').createContext();
context.on('ready', function() {
  var pub = context.socket('PUB'), sub = context.socket('SUB');
  sub.pipe(process.stdout);
  sub.connect('events', function() {
    pub.connect('events', function() {
      pub.write(JSON.stringify({welcome: 'rabbit.js'}), 'utf8');
    });
  });
});

See Github pages for documentation of the most recent release, and the branch gh-pages-next for provisional documentation of the next release (which usually corresponds to the code in master branch).

Status

Still on major version 0, though in use in a number of places, I believe.

Version 0.3.0 and on are built on amqplib. Previous versions, of which version 0.2.2 was the last, used node-amqp.

Uses

This library is suitable for co-ordinating peers (e.g., Node.JS programs), acting as a gateway to other kinds of network (e.g., relaying to browsers via SockJS), and otherwise as a really easy way to use RabbitMQ.

