$ npm install rabbit.js
This library provides a simple, socket-oriented API* for messaging in Node.JS, using RabbitMQ as a backend.
var context = require('rabbit.js').createContext();
context.on('ready', function() {
var pub = context.socket('PUB'), sub = context.socket('SUB');
sub.pipe(process.stdout);
sub.connect('events', function() {
pub.connect('events', function() {
pub.write(JSON.stringify({welcome: 'rabbit.js'}), 'utf8');
});
});
});
See Github pages for documentation of the most recent release, and the branch gh-pages-next for provisional documentation of the next release (which usually corresponds to the code in master branch).
Still on major version
0, though in use in a number of places, I
believe.
Version 0.3.0 and on are built on amqplib. Previous versions, of which version 0.2.2 was the last, used node-amqp.
This library is suitable for co-ordinating peers (e.g., Node.JS programs), acting as a gateway to other kinds of network (e.g., relaying to browsers via SockJS), and otherwise as a really easy way to use RabbitMQ.