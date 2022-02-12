A JSONAPI compatible data provider for react-admin.
Currently these actions are supported:
GET_LIST
GET_ONE
CREATE
UPDATE
DELETE
GET_MANY
GET_MANY_REFERENCE
# via npm
npm install ra-jsonapi-client
# via yarn
yarn add ra-jsonapi-client
Import this package, set the base url and pass it as the dataProvider to react-admin.
//in app.js
import React from "react";
import { Admin, Resource } from "react-admin";
import jsonapiClient from "ra-jsonapi-client";
const dataProvider = jsonapiClient('http://localhost:3000');
const App = () => (
<Admin dashboard={Dashboard} dataProvider={dataProvider}>
...
</Admin>
);
export default App;
This client allows you to set some optional settings as the second parameter:
// Configure some settings.
const settings = { ... };
// Pass it as the second parameter after the base URL.
const dataProvider = jsonapiClient('http://localhost:3000', settings);
Since JSONAPI does not specify a standard for the total count key in the meta object, you can set it with:
const settings = { total: 'total-count' };
Which will work for:
{
"data": { ... },
"meta": {
"total-count": 436
}
}
If this option is not set it will fall back to
total.
In addition, if your server doesn't provide a count field, you can set total
count to
null, and the provider will assume the total count is the same as
the length of the data array:
const dataProvider = jsonapiClient('http://localhost:3000', { total: null });
Custom headers can be set by providing a
headers object in
options:
const settings = {
headers: {
Authorization: 'Bearer ...',
'X-Requested-With': 'XMLHttpRequest'
}
}
The default value is:
{
Accept: 'application/vnd.api+json; charset=utf-8',
'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json; charset=utf-8',
}
This client assumes that you are using an authProvider for your react-admin application. In order to use authentication with your backend your authProvider needs to store credentials in localStorage.
For basic auth your authProvider needs to store username and password like this:
localStorage.setItem('username', 'bob');
localStorage.setItem('password', 'secret');
For authentication via (access) token your authProvider needs to store the token like this:
localStorage.setItem('token', '123token');
First versions used
PUT as the default update HTTP method.
In version 0.5.0 this was changed to
PATCH since it complies with the
JSONAPI standard.. You can still use
PUT by declaring the update method in
the settings:
{
// Set the update method from PATCH to PUT.
updateMethod: 'PUT'
}
GET_MANY filter
This package makes usage of the aweseome
qs querystring parsing library.
Default:
brackets
Options:
indices,
repeat,
comma