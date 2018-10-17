Prisma on steroids: easily build backoffices with Prisma/GraphCMS plugged on
react-admin!
If you wanna give it a try anyway, here's a quick preview on codesandbox. The API is hosted on Prisma's public servers, which means the API is limited to 10 API calls per seconds. Be aware that it might not be working because of that, or that performances may be poor.
Find out more about the benefits of using
react-admin with Prisma here.
Install with:
npm install --save graphql ra-data-opencrud
or
yarn add graphql ra-data-opencrud
This example assumes a
Post type is defined in your datamodel.
// in App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import buildOpenCrudProvider from 'ra-data-opencrud';
import { Admin, Resource, Delete } from 'react-admin';
import { PostCreate, PostEdit, PostList } from './posts';
const client = new ApolloClient();
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = { dataProvider: null };
}
componentDidMount() {
buildOpenCrudProvider({ clientOptions: { uri: 'your_prisma_or_graphcms_endpoint' }})
.then(dataProvider => this.setState({ dataProvider }));
}
render() {
const { dataProvider } = this.state;
if (!dataProvider) {
return <div>Loading</div>;
}
return (
<Admin dataProvider={dataProvider}>
<Resource name="Post" list={PostList} edit={PostEdit} create={PostCreate} remove={Delete} />
</Admin>
);
}
}
export default App;
And that's it,
buildOpenCrudProvider will create a default ApolloClient for you and run an introspection query on your Prisma/GraphCMS endpoint, listing all potential resources.
You can either supply the client options by calling
buildOpenCrudProvider like this:
buildOpenCrudProvider({ clientOptions: { uri: 'your_prisma_or_graphcms_endpoint', ...otherApolloOptions } });
Or supply your client directly with:
buildOpenCrudProvider({ client: myClient });
The default behavior might not be optimized especially when dealing with references. You can override a specific query by decorating the
buildQuery function:
// in src/dataProvider.js
import buildOpenCrudProvider, { buildQuery } from 'ra-data-opencrud';
const enhanceBuildQuery = introspection => (fetchType, resource, params) => {
const builtQuery = buildQuery(introspection)(fetchType, resource, params);
if (resource === 'Command' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE') {
return {
// Use the default query variables and parseResponse
...builtQuery,
// Override the query
query: gql`
query Command($id: ID!) {
data: Command(id: $id) {
id
reference
customer {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
}`,
};
}
return builtQuery;
}
export default buildOpenCrudProvider({ buildQuery: enhanceBuildQuery })
You can also override a query using the same API
graphql-binding offers.
buildQuery accept a fourth parameter which is a fragment that will be used as the final query.
// in src/dataProvider.js
import buildOpenCrudProvider, { buildQuery } from 'ra-data-opencrud';
const enhanceBuildQuery = introspection => (fetchType, resource, params) => {
if (resource === 'Command' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE') {
// If you need auto-completion from your IDE, you can also use gql and provide a valid fragment
return buildQuery(introspection)(fetchType, resource, params, `{
id
reference
customer { id firstName lastName }
}`);
}
return buildQuery(introspection)(fetchType, resource, params);
}
export default buildOpenCrudProvider({ buildQuery: enhanceBuildQuery })
As this approach can become really cumbersome, you can find a more elegant way to pass fragments in the example under
/examples/prisma-ecommerce
These are the default options for introspection:
const introspectionOptions = {
include: [], // Either an array of types to include or a function which will be called for every type discovered through introspection
exclude: [], // Either an array of types to exclude or a function which will be called for every type discovered through introspection
}
// Including types
const introspectionOptions = {
include: ['Post', 'Comment'],
};
// Excluding types
const introspectionOptions = {
exclude: ['CommandItem'],
};
// Including types with a function
const introspectionOptions = {
include: type => ['Post', 'Comment'].includes(type.name),
};
// Including types with a function
const introspectionOptions = {
exclude: type => !['Post', 'Comment'].includes(type.name),
};
Note:
exclude and
include are mutualy exclusives and
include will take precendance.
Note: When using functions, the
type argument will be a type returned by the introspection query. Refer to the introspection documentation for more information.
Pass the introspection options to the
buildApolloProvider function:
buildApolloProvider({ introspection: introspectionOptions });
As react-admin was originally made for REST endpoints, it cannot always take full advantage of GraphQL's benefits.
Although
react-admin already has a load of bult-in optimizations (Read more here and here),
it is not yet well suited when fetching n-to-many relations (multiple requests will be sent).
To counter that limitation, as shown above, you can override queries to directly provide all the fields that you will need to display your view.
As overriding all queries can be cumbersome, this should be done progressively.
react-admin the way you're supposed to (using
<ReferenceField /> and
<ReferenceManyField /> when trying to access references)
<ReferenceField /> by simple fields (such as
<TextField />) by accessing the resource in the following way:
<TextField source="product.name" />
<ReferenceManyField /> by
<ArrayField /> using the same technique as above
Use the example under
examples/prisma-ecommerce as a playground for improving
ra-data-opencrud.
To easily enhance
ra-data-opencrud and get the changes reflected on
examples/prisma-ecommerce, do the following:
cd ra-data-opencrud
yarn link
cd examples/prisma-ecommerce
yarn link ra-data-opencrud
Once this is done, the
ra-data-opencrud dependency will be replaced by the one on the repository.
One last thing, don't forget to transpile the library with babel by running the following command on the root folder
yarn watch
You should now be good to go ! Run the tests with this command:
jest