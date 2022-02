Nest.js API Data Provider For React-Admin

ra-data-nestjsx-crud is a data-provider for react-admin that has been designed to make easier communication between a frontend application built with react-admin and a backend application built via nestjs framework with nestjsx/crud plugin.

Install

Using npm: npm i ra-data-nestjsx-crud

Using yarn: yarn add ra-data-nestjsx-crud

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Admin, Resource, ShowGuesser } from 'react-admin' ; import crudProvider from 'ra-data-nestjsx-crud' import { UsersList, UserCreate, UserEdit } from './Users' const dataProvider = crudProvider( 'http://localhost:3000' ); const App = () => ( < Admin dataProvider = {dataProvider} > < Resource name = "users" list = {UsersList} create = {UserCreate} edit = {UserEdit} show = {ShowGuesser} /> </ Admin > ); export default App;

Notes

Started as a fork of @FusionWorks/ra-data-nest-crud which is now discontinued.