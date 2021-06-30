A GraphQL data provider for react-admin tailored to target Hasura GraphQL endpoints.

Example applications demonstrating usage:

Benefits and Motivation

This utility is built on top of ra-data-graphql and is a custom data provider for the current Hasura GraphQL API format.

The existing ra-data-graphql-simple provider, requires that your GraphQL endpoint implement a specific grammar for the objects and methods exposed, which is different with Hasura because the exposed objects and methods are generated differently.

This utility auto generates valid GraphQL queries based on the properties exposed by the Hasura API such as object_bool_exp and object_set_input .

Installation

Install with:

npm install --save graphql ra-data-hasura

Usage

The ra-data-hasura package exposes a single function with the following signature:

buildHasuraProvider( options?: Object , buildGqlQueryOverrides?: Object , customBuildVariables?: Function , customGetResponseParser?: Function , ) => Function

See the Options and Customizing queries sections below for more details on these arguments.

This function acts as a constructor for a dataProvider based on a Hasura GraphQL endpoint. When executed, this function calls the endpoint, running an introspection query to learn about the specific data models exposed by your Hasura endpoint. It uses the result of this query (the GraphQL schema) to automatically configure the dataProvider accordingly.

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; import buildHasuraProvider from 'ra-data-hasura' ; import { Admin, Resource } from 'react-admin' ; import { PostCreate, PostEdit, PostList } from './posts' ; const App = () => { const [dataProvider, setDataProvider] = useState( null ); useEffect( () => { const buildDataProvider = async () => { const dataProvider = await buildHasuraProvider({ clientOptions : { uri : 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql' } }); setDataProvider( () => dataProvider); }; buildDataProvider(); }, []); if (!dataProvider) return < p > Loading... </ p > ; return ( < Admin dataProvider = {dataProvider} > < Resource name = "Post" list = {PostList} edit = {PostEdit} create = {PostCreate} /> </ Admin > ); }; export default App;

How It Works

The data provider converts React Admin queries into the form expected by Hasura's GraphQL API. For example, a React Admin GET_LIST request for a person resource with the parameters :

{ "pagination" : { "page" : 1 , "perPage" : 5 }, "sort" : { "field" : "name" , "order" : "DESC" }, "filter" : { "ids" : [ 101 , 102 ] } }

will generate the following GraphQL request for Hasura :

query person( $limit : Int, $offset : Int, $order_by : [person_order_by!]!, $where : person_bool_exp) { items: person( limit : $limit , offset: $offset , order_by: $order_by , where : $where ) { id name address_id } total: person_aggregate( limit : $limit , offset: $offset , order_by: $order_by , where : $where ) { aggregate { count } } }

With the following variables to be passed alongside the query:

{ limit: 5 , offset: 0 , order_by: { name: 'desc' }, where: { _and: [ { id: { _in: [101, 102 ] } } ] } }

React Admin sort and filter objects will be converted appropriately, for example sorting with dot notation:

export const PostList = ( props ) => ( < List { ...props } sort = {{ field: ' user.email ', order: ' DESC ' }}> ... </ List > );

will generate the following GraphQL query variables:

{ limit : 25 , offset : 0 , order_by : { user : { email : 'desc' } } }

Options

Customize the Apollo client

You can either supply just the client options:

buildGraphQLProvider({ clientOptions : { uri : 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql' , ...otherApolloOptions, }, });

or supply the client instance directly:

buildGraphQLProvider({ client : myClient });

Adding Authentication Headers

To send authentication headers, you'll need to supply the client instance directly with headers defined:

import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client' ; const myClientWithAuth = new ApolloClient({ uri : 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql' , cache : new InMemoryCache(), headers : { 'x-hasura-admin-secret' : 'hasuraAdminSecret' , }, }); buildHasuraProvider({ client : myClientWithAuth });

Adding headers using just client options You can also add headers using only client options rather than the client itself: import { createHttpLink } from '@apollo/client' ; import { setContext } from '@apollo/client/link/context' ; const authLink = setContext( ( _, { headers } ) => ({ headers : { ...headers, 'x-hasura-admin-secret' : 'hasuraAdminSecret' , }, })); const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri : "http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql" , }); const clientOptionsWithAuth = { link : authLink.concat(httpLink), }; buildHasuraProvider({ client : clientOptionsWithAuth });

Customize the introspection

These are the default options for introspection:

const introspectionOptions = { include : [], exclude : [], }; const introspectionOptions = { include : [ 'Post' , 'Comment' ], }; const introspectionOptions = { exclude : [ 'CommandItem' ], }; const introspectionOptions = { include : ( type ) => [ 'Post' , 'Comment' ].includes(type.name), }; const introspectionOptions = { exclude : ( type ) => ![ 'Post' , 'Comment' ].includes(type.name), };

Note: exclude and include are mutually exclusives and include will take precendance.

Note: When using functions, the type argument will be a type returned by the introspection query. Refer to the introspection documentation for more information.

Pass the introspection options to the buildApolloProvider function:

buildApolloProvider({ introspection : introspectionOptions });

Customizing queries

Queries built by this data provider are made up of 3 parts:

The set of fields requested The variables defining the query constraints like where, order_by, limit, offset The response format e.g. { data: {...}, total: 100 }

Each of these can be customized - functions overriding numbers 2 and 3 can be passed to directly to buildDataProvider as shown in Usage, whilst number 1 can be customized in parts using the buildGqlQueryOverrides object argument:

{ buildFields?: Function , buildMetaArgs?: Function , buildArgs?: Function , buildApolloArgs?: Function , }

A likely scenario is that you want to override only the buildFields part so that you can customize your GraphQL queries - requesting fewer fields, more fields, nested fields etc.

This can be easily done, and importantly can be done using gql template literal tags, as shown in the exmples below. Take a look at this demo application to see it in action.

Example: extending a query to include related entities

By default, the data provider will generate queries that include all fields on a resource, but without any relationships to nested entities. If you would like to keep these base fields but extend the query to also include related entities, then you can write a custom buildFields like this:

import buildDataProvider, { buildFields } from 'ra-data-hasura' ; import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; const extractFieldsFromQuery = ( queryAst ) => { return queryAst.definitions[ 0 ].selectionSet.selections; }; const EXTENDED_GET_ONE_USER = gql ` { todos_aggregate { aggregate { count } } } ` ; const customBuildFields = ( type, fetchType ) => { const resourceName = type.name; const defaultFields = buildFields(type, fetchType); if (resourceName === 'users' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE' ) { const relatedEntities = extractFieldsFromQuery(EXTENDED_GET_ONE_USER); defaultFields.push(...relatedEntities); } return defaultFields; }; buildDataProvider(options, { buildFields : customBuildFields });

Example: write a completely custom query

If you want full control over the GraphQL query, then you can define the entire set of fields like this:

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; import buildDataProvider, { buildFields } from 'ra-data-hasura' ; const extractFieldsFromQuery = ( queryAst ) => { return queryAst.definitions[ 0 ].selectionSet.selections; }; const GET_ONE_USER = gql ` { id name todos( where: { is_completed: { _eq: false } } order_by: { created_at: asc } ) { title } todos_aggregate { aggregate { count } } } ` ; const customBuildFields = ( type, fetchType ) => { const resourceName = type.name; if (resourceName === 'users' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE' ) { return extractFieldsFromQuery(GET_ONE_USER); } return buildFields(type, fetchType); }; buildDataProvider(options, { buildFields : customBuildFields });

Note that when using this approach in particular, it is possible that you will come across this issue.

Special Filter Feature

This adapter allows filtering several columns at a time with using specific comparators, e.g. ilike , like , eq , etc.

<Filter {...props}> <TextInput label="Search" source="email,first_name@_eq,last_name@_like" alwaysOn /> </Filter>

It will generate the following filter payload

{ "variables" : { "where" : { "_and" : [], "_or" : [ { "email" : { "_ilike" : "%edu%" } }, { "first_name" : { "_eq" : "edu" } }, { "last_name" : { "_like" : "%edu%" } } ] }, "limit" : 10 , "offset" : 0 , "order_by" : { "id" : "asc" } } }

The adapter assigns default comparator depends on the data type if it is not provided. For string data types, it assumes as text search and uses ilike otherwise it uses eq . For string data types that uses like or ilike it automatically transform the filter value as %value% .

Nested filtering

Nested filtering is supported using # as a field separator.

<TextInput label="Search by indication, drug, sponsor, nctid" source="indication#name@_ilike,drug#preferred_name@_ilike,sponsor#name@_ilike,trial#nctid@_ilike" alwaysOn />

Will produce the following payload:

{ "where" : { "_and" : [], "_or" : [ { "indication" : { "name" : { "_ilike" : "%TEXT%" } } }, { "drug" : { "name" : { "_ilike" : "%TEXT%" } } }, { "sponsor" : { "name" : { "_ilike" : "%TEXT%" } } } ] }, "limit" : 10 , "offset" : 0 , "order_by" : { "id" : "asc" } }

Contributing

To modify, extend and test this package locally,

cd ra-data-hasura npm link

Now use this local package in your react app for testing

cd my-react-app npm link ra-data-hasura

Build the library by running npm run build and it will generate the transpiled version of the library under lib folder.

Credits

We would like to thank Steams and all the contributors to this library for porting this adapter to support GraphQL spec, since all the releases till v0.0.8 were based off the REST API spec.