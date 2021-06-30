A GraphQL data provider for react-admin tailored to target Hasura GraphQL endpoints.
Example applications demonstrating usage:
This utility is built on top of ra-data-graphql and is a custom data provider for the current Hasura GraphQL API format.
The existing ra-data-graphql-simple provider, requires that your GraphQL endpoint implement a specific grammar for the objects and methods exposed, which is different with Hasura because the exposed objects and methods are generated differently.
This utility auto generates valid GraphQL queries based on the properties exposed by the Hasura API such as
object_bool_exp and
object_set_input.
Install with:
npm install --save graphql ra-data-hasura
The
ra-data-hasura package exposes a single function with the following signature:
buildHasuraProvider(
options?: Object,
buildGqlQueryOverrides?: Object,
customBuildVariables?: Function,
customGetResponseParser?: Function,
) => Function
See the Options and Customizing queries sections below for more details on these arguments.
This function acts as a constructor for a
dataProvider based on a Hasura GraphQL endpoint. When executed, this function calls the endpoint, running an introspection query to learn about the specific data models exposed by your Hasura endpoint. It uses the result of this query (the GraphQL schema) to automatically configure the
dataProvider accordingly.
// Initialize the dataProvider before rendering react-admin resources.
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import buildHasuraProvider from 'ra-data-hasura';
import { Admin, Resource } from 'react-admin';
import { PostCreate, PostEdit, PostList } from './posts';
const App = () => {
const [dataProvider, setDataProvider] = useState(null);
useEffect(() => {
const buildDataProvider = async () => {
const dataProvider = await buildHasuraProvider({
clientOptions: { uri: 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql' }
});
setDataProvider(() => dataProvider);
};
buildDataProvider();
}, []);
if (!dataProvider) return <p>Loading...</p>;
return (
<Admin dataProvider={dataProvider}>
<Resource
name="Post"
list={PostList}
edit={PostEdit}
create={PostCreate}
/>
</Admin>
);
};
export default App;
The data provider converts React Admin queries into the form expected by Hasura's GraphQL API. For example, a React Admin
GET_LIST request for a person resource with the parameters :
{
"pagination": { "page": 1, "perPage": 5 },
"sort": { "field": "name", "order": "DESC" },
"filter": {
"ids": [101, 102]
}
}
will generate the following GraphQL request for Hasura :
query person($limit: Int, $offset: Int, $order_by: [person_order_by!]!, $where: person_bool_exp) {
items: person(limit: $limit, offset: $offset, order_by: $order_by, where: $where) {
id
name
address_id
}
total: person_aggregate(limit: $limit, offset: $offset, order_by: $order_by, where: $where) {
aggregate {
count
}
}
}
With the following variables to be passed alongside the query:
{
limit: 5,
offset: 0,
order_by: { name: 'desc' },
where: {
_and: [
{
id: {
_in: [101, 102]
}
}
]
}
}
React Admin sort and filter objects will be converted appropriately, for example sorting with dot notation:
export const PostList = (props) => (
<List {...props} sort={{ field: 'user.email', order: 'DESC' }}>
...
</List>
);
will generate the following GraphQL query variables:
{
limit: 25,
offset: 0,
order_by: { user: { email: 'desc' } }
}
You can either supply just the client options:
buildGraphQLProvider({
clientOptions: {
uri: 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql',
...otherApolloOptions,
},
});
or supply the client instance directly:
buildGraphQLProvider({ client: myClient });
To send authentication headers, you'll need to supply the client instance directly with headers defined:
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
const myClientWithAuth = new ApolloClient({
uri: 'http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql',
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
headers: {
'x-hasura-admin-secret': 'hasuraAdminSecret',
// 'Authorization': `Bearer xxxx`,
},
});
buildHasuraProvider({ client: myClientWithAuth });
You can also add headers using only client options rather than the client itself:
import { createHttpLink } from '@apollo/client';
import { setContext } from '@apollo/client/link/context';
const authLink = setContext((_, { headers }) => ({
headers: {
...headers,
'x-hasura-admin-secret': 'hasuraAdminSecret',
// 'Authorization': `Bearer xxxx`,
},
}));
const httpLink = createHttpLink({
uri: "http://localhost:8080/v1/graphql",
});
const clientOptionsWithAuth = {
link: authLink.concat(httpLink),
};
buildHasuraProvider({ client: clientOptionsWithAuth });
These are the default options for introspection:
const introspectionOptions = {
include: [], // Either an array of types to include or a function which will be called for every type discovered through introspection
exclude: [], // Either an array of types to exclude or a function which will be called for every type discovered through introspection
};
// Including types
const introspectionOptions = {
include: ['Post', 'Comment'],
};
// Excluding types
const introspectionOptions = {
exclude: ['CommandItem'],
};
// Including types with a function
const introspectionOptions = {
include: (type) => ['Post', 'Comment'].includes(type.name),
};
// Including types with a function
const introspectionOptions = {
exclude: (type) => !['Post', 'Comment'].includes(type.name),
};
Note:
exclude and
include are mutually exclusives and
include will take precendance.
Note: When using functions, the
type argument will be a type returned by the introspection query. Refer to the introspection documentation for more information.
Pass the introspection options to the
buildApolloProvider function:
buildApolloProvider({ introspection: introspectionOptions });
Queries built by this data provider are made up of 3 parts:
where, order_by, limit, offset
{ data: {...}, total: 100 }
Each of these can be customized - functions overriding numbers 2 and 3 can be passed to directly to
buildDataProvider as shown in Usage, whilst number 1 can be customized in parts using the
buildGqlQueryOverrides object argument:
{
buildFields?: Function,
buildMetaArgs?: Function,
buildArgs?: Function,
buildApolloArgs?: Function,
}
A likely scenario is that you want to override only the
buildFields part so that you can customize your GraphQL queries - requesting fewer fields, more fields, nested fields etc.
This can be easily done, and importantly can be done using
gql template literal tags, as shown in the exmples below. Take a look at this demo application to see it in action.
By default, the data provider will generate queries that include all fields on a resource, but without any relationships to nested entities. If you would like to keep these base fields but extend the query to also include related entities, then you can write a custom
buildFields like this:
import buildDataProvider, { buildFields } from 'ra-data-hasura';
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
/**
* Extracts just the fields from a GraphQL AST.
* @param {GraphQL AST} queryAst
*/
const extractFieldsFromQuery = (queryAst) => {
return queryAst.definitions[0].selectionSet.selections;
};
// Define the additional fields that we want.
const EXTENDED_GET_ONE_USER = gql`
{
todos_aggregate {
aggregate {
count
}
}
}
`;
const customBuildFields = (type, fetchType) => {
const resourceName = type.name;
// First take the default fields (all, but no related or nested).
const defaultFields = buildFields(type, fetchType);
if (resourceName === 'users' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE') {
const relatedEntities = extractFieldsFromQuery(EXTENDED_GET_ONE_USER);
defaultFields.push(...relatedEntities);
}
// Extend other queries for other resources/fetchTypes here...
return defaultFields;
};
buildDataProvider(options, { buildFields: customBuildFields });
If you want full control over the GraphQL query, then you can define the entire set of fields like this:
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
import buildDataProvider, { buildFields } from 'ra-data-hasura';
/**
* Extracts just the fields from a GraphQL AST.
* @param {GraphQL AST} queryAst
*/
const extractFieldsFromQuery = (queryAst) => {
return queryAst.definitions[0].selectionSet.selections;
};
const GET_ONE_USER = gql`
{
id
name
todos(
where: { is_completed: { _eq: false } }
order_by: { created_at: asc }
) {
title
}
todos_aggregate {
aggregate {
count
}
}
}
`;
const customBuildFields = (type, fetchType) => {
const resourceName = type.name;
if (resourceName === 'users' && fetchType === 'GET_ONE') {
return extractFieldsFromQuery(GET_ONE_USER);
}
// No custom query defined, so use the default query fields (all, but no related/nested).
return buildFields(type, fetchType);
};
buildDataProvider(options, { buildFields: customBuildFields });
Note that when using this approach in particular, it is possible that you will come across this issue.
This adapter allows filtering several columns at a time with using specific comparators, e.g.
ilike,
like,
eq, etc.
<Filter {...props}>
<TextInput
label="Search"
source="email,first_name@_eq,last_name@_like"
alwaysOn
/>
</Filter>
It will generate the following filter payload
{
"variables": {
"where": {
"_and": [],
"_or": [
{
"email": {
"_ilike": "%edu%"
}
},
{
"first_name": {
"_eq": "edu"
}
},
{
"last_name": {
"_like": "%edu%"
}
}
]
},
"limit": 10,
"offset": 0,
"order_by": {
"id": "asc"
}
}
}
The adapter assigns default comparator depends on the data type if it is not provided.
For string data types, it assumes as text search and uses
ilike otherwise it uses
eq.
For string data types that uses
like or
ilike it automatically transform the filter
value as
%value%.
Nested filtering is supported using # as a field separator.
<TextInput
label="Search by indication, drug, sponsor, nctid"
source="indication#name@_ilike,drug#preferred_name@_ilike,sponsor#name@_ilike,trial#nctid@_ilike"
alwaysOn
/>
Will produce the following payload:
{
"where": {
"_and": [],
"_or": [
{
"indication": {
"name": {
"_ilike": "%TEXT%"
}
}
},
{
"drug": {
"name": {
"_ilike": "%TEXT%"
}
}
},
{
"sponsor": {
"name": {
"_ilike": "%TEXT%"
}
}
}
]
},
"limit": 10,
"offset": 0,
"order_by": {
"id": "asc"
}
}
To modify, extend and test this package locally,
$ cd ra-data-hasura
$ npm link
Now use this local package in your react app for testing
$ cd my-react-app
$ npm link ra-data-hasura
Build the library by running
npm run build and it will generate the transpiled version of the library under
lib folder.
We would like to thank Steams and all the contributors to this library for porting this adapter to support GraphQL spec, since all the releases till v0.0.8 were based off the REST API spec.