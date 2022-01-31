Feathers data provider for react-admin

The perfect match to build Backend and Frontend Admin, based on REST services. For using Feathers with react-admin.

If you are searching for admin-on-rest (older react-admin version), please use 1.0.0 version

Supported react-admin request types

ra-data-feathers currently supports the following request types. More information on react-admin request types is available for data providers and auth providers in the react-admin documentation.

Data Provider GET_LIST GET_ONE CREATE UPDATE UPDATE_MANY DELETE DELETE_MANY GET_MANY GET_MANY_REFERENCE

Auth Provider AUTH_LOGIN AUTH_LOGOUT AUTH_CHECK AUTH_ERROR AUTH_GET_PERMISSIONS



Installation

In your react-admin app just add ra-data-feathers dependency:

npm install ra-data-feathers --save

Usage

Feathers Client

Both restClient and authClient depend on a configured Feathers client instance.

Configuration of the Feathers client is beyond the scope of this document. See the Feathers documentation for more information on configuring the Feathers client. Both of the following need to be configured in the Feathers client for use with ra-data-feathers.

A client type such as REST, Socket.io, or Primus

Authentication

Data Provider (restClient)

The ra-data-feathers data provider (restClient) accepts two arguments: client and options .

client should be a configured Feathers client instance. This argument is required.

options contains configurable options for the ra-data-feathers restClient. The options argument is optional and can be omitted. In this case, defaults will be used.

const options = { id : 'id' , usePatch : false , my_resource : { id : 'id' , }, customQueryOperators : [] }

Performant Bulk Actions can be used by enabling multi options in the feathers application

Auth Provider (authClient)

authClient also accepts two parameters. client and options .

client should be a configured Feathers client instance. This argument is required.

options contains configurable options for the ra-data-feathers authClient. The options argument is optional and can be omitted. In this case, defaults shown below will be used.

const options = { storageKey : 'feathers-jwt' , authenticate : { strategy : 'local' , }, permissionsKey : 'permissions' , permissionsField : 'roles' , passwordField : 'password' , usernameField : 'email' , redirectTo : '/login' , logoutOnForbidden : true , }

Usage with the react-admin <Admin> component

ra-data-feathers can be used by passing the restClient and authClient to the react-admin <Admin> component as the dataProvider and authProvider params respectively:

<Admin dataProvider={restClient(feathersClient, restClientConfig)} authProvider={authClient(feathersClient, authClientConfig)} />

Example

This example assumes the following:

A configured Feathers client is available at ./feathersClient

The Feathers authentication service includes a field called userroles

List components for AResource and AnotherResource are available in ./resources

import { Admin, Resource } from 'react-admin' ; import feathersClient from './feathersClient' ; import { AResourceList } from './resources/AResource/List' ; import { AnotherResourceList } from './resources/AnotherResourceList' ; import { restClient, authClient } from 'ra-data-feathers' ; const restClientOptions = { id : '_id' , usePatch : true }; const authClientOptions = { usernameField : 'username' , permissionsField : 'userroles' , redirectTo : '/signin' , } const App = () => ( <Admin title='ra-data-feathers Example' dataProvider={restClient(feathersClient, restClientOptions)} authProvider={authClient(feathersClient, authClientOptions)} > {permissions => [ <Resource name='a_resource' list={AResourceList} /> permissions === 'admin' ? // Only show this resource if the user role is 'admin' <Resource name='another_resource' list={AnotherResourceList} /> : null; ]} </Admin> );

Note: the permissions restriction above only affects whether a given resource is visible or not, and will not prevent users from accessing your API directly. In most projects, this option would be used with user/role restriction hooks on the server side such as feathers-authentication-hooks.

You can find a complete example in https://github.com/kfern/feathers-aor-test-integration

Running tests

Tests for the ra-data-feathers module are available from the root directory of the module with:

npm run test

License

This software is licensed under the MIT Licence, and sponsored by Cambá.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!