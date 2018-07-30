React Admin plugin that allows to hide / show columns dynamically.

Features

Users can show/hide columns, obviously

Users preferences are stored by resource

The storage mechanism can be replaced

Developers can choose the default visible columns

Installation

ra-customizable-datagrid is available from npm. You can install it (and its required dependencies) using:

$> npm install

or

$> yarn add ra-customizable-datagrid

Then replace React Admin Datagrid by CustomizableDatagrid

import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid' ; const PostList = props => ( <List {...props}> <CustomizableDatagrid> <TextField source="id" /> <TextField source="title" /> </CustomizableDatagrid> </List> );

Configuration

Storage

By default LocalStorage is used to store user preferences.

If you need to store them somewhere else, use the storage props like this :

<CustomizableDatagrid storage={CustomStorage}>

where CustomStorage is an object with the set and get methods :

const CustomStorage = { get : ( resourceName ) => , set : ( resourceName, selectedColumns ) => , };

Default columns

All the columns are visible by default.

This behavior can be changed with the defaultColumns prop. Just pass an array containing the name of the columns you want to be visible.

import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid' ; const PostList = props => ( <List {...props}> <CustomizableDatagrid defaultColumns={['title']}> <TextField source="id" /> <TextField source="title" /> </CustomizableDatagrid> </List> );

How to run the demo locally

> npm run demo-install > npm run demo

