React Admin plugin that allows to hide / show columns dynamically.
ra-customizable-datagrid is available from npm. You can install it (and its required dependencies) using:
$> npm install --save ra-customizable-datagrid
or
$> yarn add ra-customizable-datagrid
Then replace React Admin
Datagrid by
CustomizableDatagrid
import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid';
const PostList = props => (
<List {...props}>
<CustomizableDatagrid>
<TextField source="id" />
<TextField source="title" />
</CustomizableDatagrid>
</List>
);
By default LocalStorage is used to store user preferences.
If you need to store them somewhere else, use the
storage props like this :
<CustomizableDatagrid storage={CustomStorage}>
where CustomStorage is an object with the
set and
get methods :
const CustomStorage = {
get: (resourceName) => /* your own logic here */,
set: (resourceName, selectedColumns) => /* your own logic here */,
};
All the columns are visible by default.
This behavior can be changed with the
defaultColumns prop. Just pass an array containing the name of the columns you want to be visible.
import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid';
const PostList = props => (
<List {...props}>
<CustomizableDatagrid defaultColumns={['title']}>
<TextField source="id" />
<TextField source="title" />
</CustomizableDatagrid>
</List>
);
$> npm run demo-install
$> npm run demo
ra-customizable-datagrid is licensed under the MIT License, sponsored and supported by Fizix.