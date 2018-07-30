openbase logo
ra-customizable-datagrid

by fizix-io
1.1.0

React Admin plugin that allows to hide / show columns dynamically

Overview

434

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ra-customizable-datagrid for React Admin

React Admin plugin that allows to hide / show columns dynamically.

Preview

Demo link

Demo

Features

  • Users can show/hide columns, obviously
  • Users preferences are stored by resource
  • The storage mechanism can be replaced
  • Developers can choose the default visible columns

Installation

ra-customizable-datagrid is available from npm. You can install it (and its required dependencies) using:

$> npm install --save ra-customizable-datagrid

or

$> yarn add ra-customizable-datagrid

Then replace React Admin Datagrid by CustomizableDatagrid

import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid';

const PostList = props => (
  <List {...props}>
    <CustomizableDatagrid>
      <TextField source="id" />
      <TextField source="title" />
    </CustomizableDatagrid>
  </List>
);

Configuration

Storage

By default LocalStorage is used to store user preferences.

If you need to store them somewhere else, use the storage props like this :

<CustomizableDatagrid storage={CustomStorage}>

where CustomStorage is an object with the set and get methods :

const CustomStorage = {
  get: (resourceName) => /* your own logic here */,
  set: (resourceName, selectedColumns) => /* your own logic here */,
};

Default columns

All the columns are visible by default.

This behavior can be changed with the defaultColumns prop. Just pass an array containing the name of the columns you want to be visible.

import CustomizableDatagrid from 'ra-customizable-datagrid';

const PostList = props => (
  <List {...props}>
    <CustomizableDatagrid defaultColumns={['title']}>
      <TextField source="id" />
      <TextField source="title" />
    </CustomizableDatagrid>
  </List>
);

How to run the demo locally

$> npm run demo-install
$> npm run demo

License

ra-customizable-datagrid is licensed under the MIT License, sponsored and supported by Fizix.

