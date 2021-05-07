Enhanced styling components for popular framework
react-admin.
No extra dependencies are required except the ones react-admin is already using.
Why using?
react-admin components
Actively maintained and developed with monthly releases!
Available as a npm package. You can install it using:
npm install ra-compact-ui
#or
yarn add ra-compact-ui
Run the Demo
npm run start-demo
#or
yarn start-demo
Show View
Create & Edit View
Layout components which allow building custom Show Layouts using unlimited nesting of
material-ui's
Box or
Grid components while maintaining native use of all of the
react-admin field-related components. Each layout can be used inside the
Show component as well as inside the
TabbedShowLayout's
Tab component.
Important - In order for the layouts to work properly you should use the provided wrappers of the
material-ui's layout components named relatively -
RaBox and
RaGrid. They receive and pass directly all the props provided by the
material-ui's api.
Utilizes
material-ui's Box component wrapped inside
RaBox and provides easy access to common css and flex-box properties.
const useStyles = makeStyles(theme => ({
detailsBox: {
paddingRight: "50px",
borderRight: "solid thin",
marginRight: "50px",
},
}));
...
<BoxedShowLayout>
<RaBox display="flex" >
<RaBox display="flex" flexWrap="wrap" flexGrow={4} className={classes.detailsBox}>
<RaBox flex="0 0 100%" display="flex" justifyContent="space-between">
<ReferenceField label="Client Name" source="clientId" reference="clients">
<TextField source="name" />
</ReferenceField>
<ChipField source="progressStatus" label="Progress Status" />
<TextField source="priority" />
</RaBox>
<RaBox flex="0 0 100%" display="flex" justifyContent="space-between">
<DateField source="startDate" />
<TextField source="timeElapsed" />
<DateField source="deadline" />
</RaBox>
</RaBox>
<RaBox display="inline-flex" flexDirection="column" flexGrow={1}>
<ReferenceField label="Project Manager" source="managerId" reference="staff">
<UserChipField source="fullName" />
</ReferenceField>
<ReferenceField label="Product Owner" source="productOwnerId" reference="staff">
<UserChipField source="fullName" />
</ReferenceField>
<ReferenceField label="Marketing Specialist" source="marketingSpecialistId" reference="staff">
<UserChipField source="fullName" />
</ReferenceField>
</RaBox>
</RaBox>
<RaBox flex="0 0 100%" display="flex" mt="20px">
<ArrayField source="activityRecords">
<Datagrid>
<DateField source="date" />
<TextField source="description" />
<TextField source="memberNames" />
</Datagrid>
</ArrayField>
</RaBox>
</BoxedShowLayout>
Utilizes
material-ui's Grid component wrapped inside
RaGrid. Useful to align fields into rows and columns and make layout sections responsive.
Usage is asbolutely analogously to the
BoxShowLayout.
This layout is a more generic version allowing you to pass your own layout building blocks (components). It serves also as the base component wrapped by the above ones.
Pass to
layoutComponents prop an array which specifies the used layout components to be escaped as non-field components while rendering.
Important - All layout components should have a specified
displayName.
<CompactShowLayout layoutComponents={[CustomBox, RaBox]}>
<CustomBox>
<TextField source="name"/>
<RaBox>
<NumberInput source="age" />
</RaBox>
</CustomBox>
</CompactShowLayout>
Need to mix up different layouts on the same page and separate different sections? The
<ShowSplitter/> component helps you do just that with ease.
<Show/> component.
<ShowSplitter/>'s props
leftSide and
rightSide.
hint - to escape the default
<Card/> surface provided by the
<Show/> component pass your custom value, e.g.
component="div".
import { ShowSplitter } from 'ra-compact-ui';
...
const StaffShow = props => (
<Show
{...props}
component="div"
>
<ShowSplitter
leftSide={
<SimpleShowLayout>
<AvatarShowField />
<TextField source="full_name" />
<TextField source="email" />
<ArrayField source="skills">
<SingleFieldList>
<ChipField source="name" />
</SingleFieldList>
</ArrayField>
</SimpleShowLayout>
}
rightSide={
<TabbedShowLayout>
<Tab label="Overview">
<TextField source="description" />
</Tab>
<Tab label="Projects">
{/* add more fields here */}
</Tab>
</TabbedShowLayout>
}
/>
</Show>
);
Override and customize the way the layout is split using the
leftSideProps and
rightSideProps props. You can pass objects with props which will be destructed to the respective
material-ui's
Grid components which wrap the passed layouts.
The
component prop is also supported by each side of the split layout. Example values:
<ShowSplitter
leftSideProps={{
md: 4,
component: 'div'
}}
rightSideProps={{
md: 8
}}
leftSide={...}
rightSide={...}
/>
Provides form layout customization out of the box just like using the
<SimpleForm/>.
Pass to
layoutComponents prop an array which specifies the used layout components to be escaped as non-input components while rendering.
Important - All layout components should have a specified
displayName.
import { CompactForm, RaBox } from 'ra-compact-ui';
...
const StaffEdit = props => (
<Edit {...props}>
<CompactForm layoutComponents={[RaBox]}>
<RaBox display="flex" justifyContent="space-around">
<TextInput source="full_name" />
<TextInput source="email" />
</RaBox>
<TextInput source="description" />
<TextInput source="avatar_url" />
</CompactForm>
</Edit>
);
