openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

r3f-perf

by utsuboco
5.2.0 (see all)

Easily monitor your ThreeJS performances.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

676

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm

R3F-Perf

Easily monitor the performances of your @react-three/fiber application. r3f-perf.js is 6.23 KB.

Add the Perf component anywhere in your Canvas.

Installation

yarn add --dev r3f-perf

Options

headless?: false, // Without UI. See Headless section
deepAnalyze?: false, // More detailed informations about gl programs
showGraph?: true // show the graphs
chart?: {
  hz: 60, // graphs refresh frequency parameter
  length: 120, // number of values shown on the monitor
}
colorBlind?: false // Color blind colors for accessibility
className?: false // override CSS class
position?: 'top-right'|'top-left'|'bottom-right'|'bottom-left' // override position, default is top-right

Usage

import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber';
import { Perf } from 'r3f-perf';

<Canvas>
  <Perf />
</Canvas>;

Usage without interface : headless mode

import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber';
import { Perf, usePerf } from 'r3f-perf';

const PerfHook = () => {
  const { gl, log } = usePerf();
  console.log(gl, log);
  return null;
};

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Canvas>
      <Perf headless />
      <PerfHook />
    </Canvas>
  );
}

SSR

The tool work with any server side rendering framework. You can try with Next and @react-three/fiber using this starter : https://github.com/pmndrs/react-three-next

Feature ideas todo :

  • Convert all DOM text to shader to increase the refresh rate
  • Buffer frame and Forward rendering differenciation in the "calls" section of the UI
  • Postprocess shaders differenciation
  • Deep analytics about the shaders (list the types of material/shader)
  • Lights informations in the scene
  • Show the number of items receiving and casting shadow in the scene
  • Add an audit button to find what consume the most CPU/GPU in the app for every loop

Maintainers :

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial