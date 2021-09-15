Easily monitor the performances of your @react-three/fiber application. r3f-perf.js is 6.23 KB.

Add the Perf component anywhere in your Canvas.

Installation

yarn add --dev r3f-perf

Options

headless?: false , deepAnalyze?: false , showGraph?: true chart?: { hz : 60 , length : 120 , } colorBlind?: false className?: false position?: 'top-right' | 'top-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-left'

Usage

import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber' ; import { Perf } from 'r3f-perf' ; < Canvas > < Perf /> </ Canvas > ;

Usage without interface : headless mode

import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber' ; import { Perf, usePerf } from 'r3f-perf' ; const PerfHook = () => { const { gl, log } = usePerf(); console .log(gl, log); return null ; }; export default function App ( ) { return ( < Canvas > < Perf headless /> < PerfHook /> </ Canvas > ); }

SSR

The tool work with any server side rendering framework. You can try with Next and @react-three/fiber using this starter : https://github.com/pmndrs/react-three-next

Feature ideas todo :

Convert all DOM text to shader to increase the refresh rate

Buffer frame and Forward rendering differenciation in the "calls" section of the UI

Postprocess shaders differenciation

Deep analytics about the shaders (list the types of material/shader)

Lights informations in the scene

Show the number of items receiving and casting shadow in the scene

Add an audit button to find what consume the most CPU/GPU in the app for every loop

Maintainers :