react-three-fiber is a React renderer for threejs.
npm install three @react-three/fiber
Build your scene declaratively with re-usable, self-contained components that react to state, are readily interactive and can tap into React's ecosystem.
None. Everything that works in threejs will work here without exception.
Yes, because it merely expresses threejs in JSX:
<mesh /> becomes
new THREE.Mesh(), and that happens dynamically. There is no hard dependency on a particular threejs version, it does not wrap or duplicate a single threejs class.
There is no additional overhead. Components participate in the renderloop outside of React.
|Let's make a re-usable component that has its own state, reacts to user-input and participates in the render-loop. (live demo).
import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Canvas, useFrame } from '@react-three/fiber'
function Box(props) {
// This reference will give us direct access to the mesh
const mesh = useRef()
// Set up state for the hovered and active state
const [hovered, setHover] = useState(false)
const [active, setActive] = useState(false)
// Rotate mesh every frame, this is outside of React without overhead
useFrame(() => (mesh.current.rotation.x += 0.01))
return (
<mesh
{...props}
ref={mesh}
scale={active ? 1.5 : 1}
onClick={(event) => setActive(!active)}
onPointerOver={(event) => setHover(true)}
onPointerOut={(event) => setHover(false)}>
<boxGeometry args={[1, 2, 3]} />
<meshStandardMaterial color={hovered ? 'hotpink' : 'orange'} />
</mesh>
)
}
Either use
Canvas, which you can think of as a portal to threejs inside your regular dom graph. Everything within it is a native threejs element. If you want to mix Webgl and Html (react-dom) this is what you should use.
ReactDOM.render(
<Canvas>
<ambientLight />
<pointLight position={[10, 10, 10]} />
<Box position={[-1.2, 0, 0]} />
<Box position={[1.2, 0, 0]} />
</Canvas>,
document.getElementById('root'),
)
Or use react-three-fibers own
render function, which is a little more low-level but could save you the extra cost of carrying react-dom. It renders into a dom
canvas element. Use this for Webgl-only apps.
import { render } from '@react-three/fiber'
render(<Scene />, document.querySelector('canvas'))
You need to be versed in both React and Threejs before rushing into this. If you are unsure about React consult the official React docs, especially the section about hooks. As for Threejs, make sure you at least glance over the following links:
Some reading material:
@react-three/gltfjsx – turns GLTFs into JSX components
@react-three/drei – useful helpers for react-three-fiber
@react-three/postprocessing – post-processing effects
@react-three/flex – flexbox for react-three-fiber
@react-three/xr – VR/AR controllers and events
@react-three/cannon – physics based hooks
zustand – state management
react-spring – a spring-physics-based animation library
react-use-gesture – mouse/touch gestures
