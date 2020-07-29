r2curl

Background

r2curl was inspired by @delirius325/axios-curlirize.

axios-curlirize is very convenient. but works as a middleware for axios, and I think this part is black box logic it contains potentially asynchronous concurrency issues and difficult-to-manage elements.

So I created a new 'Request to cURL' package that is completely independent of the dependencies of axios.

Feature

Generates cURL commands completely independently from the outside of the request wrapper package.

Provides additional options involved in generating the cURL command.

It will be updated soon to be available in packages like node-fetch or request.

Roadmap

axios AxiosRequestConfig AxiosResposne

axios node-fetch

node-fetch request

request ...

Install

npm install r2curl --save

Usage

axios

AxiosResponse

import r2curl from 'r2curl' ; const response = await axios.get( 'https://google.com' ); const curl = r2curl(response); console .log(curl);

AxiosRequestConfig

import r2curl from 'r2curl' ; const config = { url: 'https://google.com' , method: 'POST' , data: { caller: 'curl tester' , }, headers: { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , }, }; const curl = r2curl(reqeustConfig); console .log(curl); const response = await axios.request(config);

update soon (target 0.2.0)

see github project board

request

update soon (target 0.2.0)

see github project board

More r2curl Options

Determines the type of quota around the body and uri.

default is single

import r2curl from 'r2curl' ; const option = { quote: 'double' , }; const curl = r2curl(requestConfig, option); console .log(curl);

Determines the default Content-Type header value for POST and PUT requests.

and requests. default is application/json; charset=utf-8

Type is (enum) HTTP_HEADER_CONTENT_TYPE | string | false ;

| | ; If you give (boolean) false to defaultContentType , you can disable Content-Type Header.

import r2curl, { HTTP_HEADER_CONTENT_TYPE } from 'r2curl' ; const option = { defaultContentType: 'application/json5' , } const request: AxiosRequestConfig = { url: 'https://google.com' , method: 'POST' }; const curl = r2curl(config, option); console .log(curl);

Accept Body all HTTP Method.

By default, Body is not allowed in GET and DELETE methods.

and methods. However, some services such as ElasticSearch should be able to use the Body as a GET method. At this point, use this option to activate the Body.