npm install r2curl --save
AxiosResponse
// if js, const r2curl = require('r2curl');
import r2curl from 'r2curl';
const response = await axios.get('https://google.com');
const curl = r2curl(response);
console.log(curl);
// stdout "curl -X GET 'https://google.com' -H 'Accept:application/json, text/plain, */*' -H 'User-Agent:axios/0.18.0'"
AxiosRequestConfig
// config as AxiosRequestConfig
const config = {
url: 'https://google.com',
method: 'POST',
data: {
caller: 'curl tester',
},
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
};
const curl = r2curl(reqeustConfig);
console.log(curl);
// stdout `curl -X POST 'https://google.com' -H 'Content-Type:application/json' --data '{"caller":"curl tester"}'`
const response = await axios.request(config);
r2curl Options
option.quote
single
import r2curl from 'r2curl';
// option as IR2CurlOptions.ts
const option = {
/** Determines the type of quota around the body and uri. */
quote: 'double',
};
const curl = r2curl(requestConfig, option);
console.log(curl);
option.defaultContentType
POST and
PUT requests.
application/json; charset=utf-8
(enum) HTTP_HEADER_CONTENT_TYPE |
string |
false;
(boolean) false to
defaultContentType, you can disable
Content-Type Header.
import r2curl, { HTTP_HEADER_CONTENT_TYPE } from 'r2curl';
// const optionUsingEnum = {
// defaultContentType: HTTP_HEADER_CONTENT_TYPE.TEXT,
// };
const option = {
defaultContentType: 'application/json5',
}
const request: AxiosRequestConfig = { url: 'https://google.com', method: 'POST' };
const curl = r2curl(config, option);
console.log(curl);
// output: curl -X POST 'https://google.com' -H 'Content-Type:application/json5
option.forceBody
GET and
DELETE methods.
GET method. At this point, use this option to activate the Body.
import r2curl from 'r2curl';
const config: AxiosRequestConfig = {
url: 'https://google.com',
method: 'GET',
data: {
caller: 'https://github.com/uyu423/r2curl',
sorry: true,
},
};
const option = {
forceBody: true,
}
const curl = r2curl(config, option);
// output: 'curl -X GET \'https://google.com\' --data \'{"caller":"https://github.com/uyu423/r2curl","sorry":true}\''