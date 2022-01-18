Spritejs is a cross platform high-performance graphics system, which can render graphics on web, node, desktop applications and mini-programs.

SpritejsNext is the new version of spritejs. It is renderer agnostic enabling the same api to render in multiple contexts: webgl2, webgl, and canvas2d.

Manipulate the sprites in canvas as you do with the DOM elements.

Features

Manipulate the sprites element as you do with the DOM elements.

Rendering by WebGL2 context.

context. Multiple layers.

DOM Events.

Object Oriented Programmed Development with ES6+.

OffscreenCanvas and Web Worker.

Work with d3.

Server-side rendering.

Vue.

Quick Start

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "container" style = "width:400px;height:400px" > </ div > < script > const imgUrl = 'https://s5.ssl.qhres2.com/static/ec9f373a383d7664.svg' const {Scene, Sprite} = spritejs; const container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); const paper = new Scene({ container, width : 400 , height : 400 , }) const sprite = new Sprite(imgUrl) sprite.attr({ bgcolor : '#fff' , pos : [ 0 , 0 ], size : [ 400 , 400 ], borderRadius : '200' }) paper.layer().appendChild(sprite) </ script >

Usage

In browser:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.min.js" > </ script >

With Node.js:

npm install spritejs --save

import * as spritejs from 'spritejs' ;

3D

SpriteJSNext can render 3D elements through 3D extension library.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/spritejs@3/dist/spritejs.es.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/sprite-extend-3d/dist/sprite-extend-3d.js" > </ script >

Or from NPM

import {Scene} from 'spritejs' ; import {Cube, shaders} from 'sprite-extend-3d' ;

Examples

Basic

With D3

Compatible with d3.js.

3D Extension

A visulization library based on spritejs.

Ecosystem & Extensions

Project Description sprite-vue SpriteJS for Vue.js. sprite-react Rendering spritejs elements with React. q-charts A visulization library based on spritejs cat-charts-vue A visulization library based on spritejs , qcharts and Vue.

Architecture

SpritejsNext provides several kinds of basic sprite elements, which can be operated on the layer like DOM elements.

Build

Build with NPM

npm run build

Build Doc

npm run build-doc

Tests

npm test

V2

SpriteJS v2.0

Compatibility

Compatible for most modern browsers.

You should import babel-polyfill for early browers(i.e. iOS 8).

Contributors

Credits and Acknowledgements

svg-path-contours Approximates an SVG path into a discrete list of 2D contours (polylines).

extrude-polyline Extrudes a 2D polyline with a given line thickness and the desired join/cap types.

triangulate-contours Triangulates a series of contours using Tess2.js.

OGL OGL is a small, effective WebGL library aimed at developers who like minimal layers of abstraction, and are comfortable creating their own shaders.

License

MIT