Early in Node.js I wrote an HTTP client library called
request. It evolved
along with Node.js and eventually became very widely depended upon.
A lot has changed since 2010 and I've decided to re-think what a simple HTTP client library should look like.
This new library,
r2, is a completely new approach from
request.
r2 is built on top of the browser's
Fetch API and shimmed for Node.js.
const r2 = require('r2')
let html = await r2('https://www.google.com').text
Simple JSON support.
let obj = {ok: true}
let resp = await r2.put('http://localhost/test.json', {json: obj}).json
Simple headers support.
let headers = {'x-test': 'ok'}
let res = await r2('http://localhost/test', {headers}).response
Being written to the Fetch API is a huge benefit for browser users.
When running through browserify
request is ~2M uncompressed and ~500K compressed.
r2 is only 66K uncompressed and 16K compressed.