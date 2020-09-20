Supporting through Patreon

Introduction

Vuesax is a framework of components based on vue.js, it is a framework that is designed from scratch to be incrementally adoptable.

The framework is focused on facilitating the development of applications, improving the design of the same without removing the necessary functionality. we want all the components to be independent in colors, shapes and design for a freedom that we like all front-end but without losing the speed of creation and production.

Vuesax 4 (alpha)

We are already creating vuesax 4 you can see the progress here and if you want to help in the development you can do it here

Components

Browser Support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE11+

Quick-start CDN

< html > < head > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuesax/dist/vuesax.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < vs-button vs-type = "filled" > Hello World </ vs-button > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuesax/dist/vuesax.umd.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Install inside a NPM project

npm install vuesax

yarn add vuesax

Use

All components

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuesax from 'vuesax' import 'vuesax/dist/vuesax.css' Vue.use(Vuesax)

Or use individual components:

import Vue from 'vue' import { vsButton, vsSelect, vsPopup } from 'vuesax' import 'vuesax/dist/vuesax.css' Vue.use(vsButton) Vue.use(vsSelect) Vue.use(vsPopup)

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT