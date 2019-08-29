A simple little module for passing data from NodeJS to R (and back again).

Data passed from node is converted into a list and loaded into the R environment as the variable input . No special syntax in R is needed. For better portability/reliability, it's recommended to load packages with needs (comes packaged inside the module — no installation required).

Installation

npm install r-script

Example

var R = require ( "r-script" );

Synchronous

var out = R( "ex-sync.R" ) .data( "hello world" , 20 ) .callSync(); console .log(out);

needs(magrittr) set.seed( 512 ) do.call(rep, input) %>% strsplit( NULL ) %>% sapply(sample) %>% apply( 2 , paste, collapse = "" )

Asynchronous

var attitude = JSON .parse( require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "example/attitude.json" , "utf8" )); R( "example/ex-async.R" ) .data({ df : attitude, nGroups : 3 , fxn : "mean" }) .call( function ( err, d ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(d); });

needs(dplyr) attach (input[[ 1 ]]) return ( "early returns are ignored" ) cat( "so are undirected calls to cat" ) print( "or print" ) cat( "unless directed to a file" , file = "out.Rout" ) df %>% mutate(group = cut(rating, nGroups, ordered = T )) %>% group_by(group) %>% summarize_each(funs_(fxn)) %>% select(group, rating, advance) %>% mutate(group = as.character(group))

Syntax

R(path)

Creates a new object that will source the R script specified by path.

R.data(...)

Adds data to the object and returns itself. You can give any number of arguments of different types.

R.call([options], callback)

Calls R. Any previously supplied data is stringified into JSON and passed to R, where it's converted into a list and loaded into the R environment as the variable input . On completion, the callback is invoked with two arguments: any error and the output from R, parsed back into a Javascript object.

Additional arguments for the conversion from R to JSON can be specified as options (see documentation for toJSON from the R package jsonlite for defaults).

R.callSync([options])

The same as above, but calls R synchronously.