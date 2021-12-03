NOTE

Need feedback to push a new version of react-modal forward. See issue #881.

Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS

Table of Contents

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

$ npm install $ yarn add react-modal

To install react-modal in React CDN app:

Add this CDN script tag after React CDN scripts and before your JS files (for example from cdnjs): < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-modal/3.14.3/react-modal.min.js" integrity = "sha512-MY2jfK3DBnVzdS2V8MXo5lRtr0mNRroUI9hoLVv2/yL3vrJTam3VzASuKQ96fLEpyYIT4a8o7YgtUs5lPjiLVQ==" crossorigin = "anonymous" referrerpolicy = "no-referrer" > </ script >

Use <ReactModal> tag inside your React CDN app.

API documentation

The primary documentation for react-modal is the reference book, which describes the API and gives examples of its usage.

Examples

Here is a simple example of react-modal being used in an app with some custom styles and focusable input elements within the modal content:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Modal from 'react-modal' ; const customStyles = { content : { top : '50%' , left : '50%' , right : 'auto' , bottom : 'auto' , marginRight : '-50%' , transform : 'translate(-50%, -50%)' , }, }; Modal.setAppElement( '#yourAppElement' ); function App ( ) { let subtitle; const [modalIsOpen, setIsOpen] = React.useState( false ); function openModal ( ) { setIsOpen( true ); } function afterOpenModal ( ) { subtitle.style.color = '#f00' ; } function closeModal ( ) { setIsOpen( false ); } return ( < div > < button onClick = {openModal} > Open Modal </ button > < Modal isOpen = {modalIsOpen} onAfterOpen = {afterOpenModal} onRequestClose = {closeModal} style = {customStyles} contentLabel = "Example Modal" > < h2 ref = {(_subtitle) => (subtitle = _subtitle)}>Hello </ h2 > < button onClick = {closeModal} > close </ button > < div > I am a modal </ div > < form > < input /> < button > tab navigation </ button > < button > stays </ button > < button > inside </ button > < button > the modal </ button > </ form > </ Modal > </ div > ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , appElement);

You can find more examples in the examples directory, which you can run in a local development server using npm start or yarn run start .

Demos

There are several demos hosted on CodePen which demonstrate various features of react-modal: