React DOM wrapper.

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var r = require ( 'r-dom' ); var AnotherComponent = require ( './another-component' ); module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function render ( ) { return ( r.div({ className : 'example' }, [ r.h1( 'Hello World!' ), r.h2( 'This is React.js markup' ), r(AnotherComponent, { foo : 'bar' }), r.div({ classSet : { foo : this .props.foo, bar : this .props.bar }, isRendered : this .props.foo }) ]) ); } });

Documentation

Returns a React element

tag String - A React.DOM tag string

- A React.DOM tag string properties Object optional - An object containing the properties you'd like to set on the element.

optional - An object containing the properties you'd like to set on the element. children Array|String optional - An array of r children or a string. This will create child elements or a text node, respectively.

component Function - A React.js Component class created with React.createClass

- A React.js Component class created with properties Object optional - An object containing the properties you'd like to set on the element.

optional - An object containing the properties you'd like to set on the element. children Array|String optional - An array of r children or a string. This will create child elements or a text node, respectively.

Special Properties