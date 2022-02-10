openbase logo
qz-tray

by qzind
2.2.0 (see all)

Browser plugin for sending documents and raw commands to a printer or attached device.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

595

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-2.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
QZ Tray

Build Status Downloads Issues Commits

Browser plugin for sending documents and raw commands to a printer or attached device

100
BashtemLagos1 Rating0 Reviews
January 26, 2021

