qz-tray
●
by qzind
●
2.2.0
●
Browser plugin for sending documents and raw commands to a printer or attached device.
●
npm i qz-tray
Popularity
Downloads/wk
10.9K
GitHub Stars
595
Maintenance
Last Commit
6d
ago
Contributors
26
Package
Dependencies
0
License
LGPL-2.1
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
QZ Tray
Browser plugin for sending documents and raw commands to a printer or attached device
Getting Started
Download here
https://qz.io/download/
See our
Getting Started
guide.
Visit our home page
https://qz.io
.
Support
File a bug via our
issue tracker
Ask the community via our
community support page
Ask the developers via
premium support
(fees may apply)
Changelog
See our
most recent releases
Java Developer Resources
Install dependencies
Compile, Package
Bashtem
●
Lagos
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
January 26, 2021
