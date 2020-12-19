⚠ I finally decided to archive this repository. ⚠
At first, I developed Qwest because at the time other libraries were lacking of a proper XHR2 support, concurrent requests, IE8+ support, with a small footprint. The Qwest adventure was a great one but with the emergence of the
Fetch API, the
Axios.js library and the fact that I do not have much time to maintain it since a few years, I came to the conclusion that the project needed an end.
I advice you to stop using this library as it won't be maintained anymore and use fetch with p-limit to achieve concurrent requests with an elegant and native API. Fetch is still a work in progress but has good support amongst browsers and can be extended with many libraries.
That's all folks!
Qwest is a simple ajax library based on
promises and that supports
XmlHttpRequest2 special data like
ArrayBuffer,
Blob and
FormData.
npm install qwest
bower install qwest
Qwest is also available via CDNJS : https://cdnjs.com/libraries/qwest
If you need to import qwest in TypeScript, do :
import * as qwest from 'qwest';
qwest.get('example.com')
.then(function(xhr, response) {
alert(response);
});
qwest.post('example.com', {
firstname: 'Pedro',
lastname: 'Sanchez',
age: 30
})
.then(function(xhr, response) {
// Make some useful actions
})
.catch(function(e, xhr, response) {
// Process the error
});
qwest.`method`(`url`, `data`, `options`, `before`)
.then(function(xhr, response) {
// Run when the request is successful
})
.catch(function(e, xhr, response) {
// Process the error
})
.complete(function() {
// Always run
});
The method is either
get,
post,
put or
delete. The
data parameter can be a multi-dimensional array or object, a string, an ArrayBuffer, a Blob, etc... If you don't want to pass any data but specify some options, set data to
null.
The available
options are :
post (by default),
queryString,
json,
text,
arraybuffer,
blob,
document or
formdata (you shouldn't need to specify XHR2 types since they're automatically detected)
auto (default),
json,
xml,
text,
arraybuffer,
blob or
document
false
true (default) or
false; used to make asynchronous or synchronous requests
false by default; sends credentials with your XHR2 request (more info in that post)
30000 by default (allowed only in async mode)
null
You can change the default data type with :
qwest.setDefaultDataType('json');
If you want to make a call with another HTTP method, you can use the
map() function :
qwest.map('PATCH', 'example.com')
.then(function() {
// Blah blah
});
If you need to do a
sync request, you must call
send() at the end of your promise :
qwest.get('example.com', {async: false})
.then(function() {
// Blah blah
})
.send();
Since service APIs often need the same type of request, you can set default options for all of your requests with :
qwest.setDefaultOptions({
dataType: 'arraybuffer',
responseType: 'json',
headers: {
'My-Header': 'Some-Value'
}
});
Note : if you want to send your data as a query string parameter chain, pass
queryString to the
dataType option.
Sometimes we need to call several requests and execute some tasks after all of them are completed. You can simply do it by chaining your requests like :
qwest.get('example.com/articles')
.get('example.com/users')
.post('example.com/login', auth_data)
.then(function(values) {
/*
Prints [ [xhr, response], [xhr, response], [xhr, response] ]
*/
console.log(values);
});
If an error is encountered then
catch() will be called and all requests will be aborted.
You can define a base URI for your requests. The string will be prepended to the other request URIs.
qwest.base = 'http://example.com';
// Will make a request to 'http://example.com/somepage'
qwest.get('/somepage')
.then(function() {
// Blah blah
});
One of the greatest qwest functionnalities is the request limit. It avoids browser freezes and server overloads by freeing bandwidth and memory resources when you have a whole bunch of requests to do at the same time. Set the request limit and when the count is reached qwest will stock all further requests and start them when a slot is free.
Let's say we have a gallery with a lot of images to load. We don't want the browser to download all images at the same time to have a faster loading. Let's see how we can do that.
<div class="gallery">
<img data-src="images/image1.jpg" alt="">
<img data-src="images/image2.jpg" alt="">
<img data-src="images/image3.jpg" alt="">
<img data-src="images/image4.jpg" alt="">
<img data-src="images/image5.jpg" alt="">
...
</div>
// Browsers are limited in number of parallel downloads, setting it to 4 seems fair
qwest.limit(4);
$('.gallery').children().forEach(function() {
var $this = $(this);
qwest.get($this.data('src'), {responseType: 'blob'})
.then(function(xhr, response) {
$this.attr('src', window.URL.createObjectURL(response));
$this.fadeIn();
});
});
If you want to remove the limit, set it to
null.
According to #90 and #99, a CORS request will send a preflight
OPTIONS request to the server to know what is allowed and what's not. It's because we're adding a
Cache-Control header to handle caching of requests. The simplest way to avoid this
OPTIONS request is to set
cache option to
true. If you want to know more about preflight requests and how to really handle them, read this : https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Access_control_CORS
// Start the request
var request = qwest.get('example.com')
.then(function(xhr, response) {
// Won't be called
})
.catch(function(xhr, response) {
// Won't be called either
});
// Some code
request.abort();
Not that only works with asynchroneous requests since synchroneous requests are... synchroneous.
If you want to apply some manual options to the
XHR object, you can use the
before option
qwest.get('example.com', null, null, function(xhr) {
xhr.upload.onprogress = function(e) {
// Upload in progress
};
})
.then(function(xhr, response) {
// Blah blah blah
});
XHR2 is not available on every browser, so, if needed, you can simply verify the XHR version with :
if(qwest.xhr2) {
// Actions for XHR2
}
else {
// Actions for XHR1
}
Getting binary data in legacy browsers needs a trick, as we can read it on MDN. In qwest, that's how we could handle it :
qwest.get('example.com/file', null, null, function(xhr) {
xhr.overrideMimeType('text\/plain; charset=x-user-defined');
})
.then(function(response) {
// response is now a binary string
});
According to this compatibility table, IE7/8 do not support using
catch and
delete as method name because these are reserved words. If you want to support those browsers you should write :
qwest.delete('example.com')
.then(function(){})
.catch(function(){});
Like this :
qwest['delete']('example.com')
.then(function(){})
['catch'](function(){});
XHR2 does not support
arraybuffer,
blob and
document response types in synchroneous mode.
The CORS object shipped with IE8 and 9 is
XDomainRequest. This object does not support
PUT and
DELETE requests and XHR2 types. Moreover, the
getResponseHeader() method is not supported too which is used in the
auto mode for detecting the reponse type. Then, the response type automatically fallbacks to
json when in
auto mode. If you expect another response type, please specify it explicitly. If you want to specify another default response type to fallback in
auto mode, you can do it like this :
qwest.setDefaultXdrResponseType('text');
responseType to
auto to avoid the issue
catch handler will be executed for status codes different from
2xx; if no data has been received when
catch is called,
response will be
null
auto mode is only supported for
xml,
json and
text response types; for
arraybuffer,
blob and
document you'll need to define explicitly the
responseType option
Content-Type header, then you must explicitly set the
responseType option
Content-Type header for a
POST request is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded, for
post and
xhr2 data types
dataType option to
text
GET and
POST methods
MIT license everywhere!