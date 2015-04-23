openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qp

qwery-pseudos

by Dustin Diaz
1.0.0 (see all)

a query selector engine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Qwery

Qwery is a modern selector engine built on top of querySelectorAll giving you practical utility.

Deprecation Notice!

As of version 4.0, qwery no longer supports IE6 - IE8. If your application still requires this level of support, please see the final 3.x release.

Browser Support

  • IE9+
  • Chrome 1+
  • Safari 3+
  • Firefox 4+

Contexts

Each query can optionally pass in a context

qwery('div', node); // existing DOM node or...
qwery('div', '#foo'); // another query

Dev Env & Testing

npm install
make test

Ender support

Qwery is the recommended selector engine for Ender. If you don't have Ender, install it, and don't ever look back.

npm install ender -g

Include qwery into your package.json

{
  "dependencies": {
    "qwery": "x.x.x"
  }
}

Ender bridge additions

// the context finder - find all p elements descended from a div element
$('div').find('p')

// join one set with another
$('div').and('p') // equal to $('div,p')

In most cases, if you're hunting for a selector engine, you probably want to pair Qwery with a DOM module. In that case qwery pairs quite nicely with Bonzo (a DOM util) and Bean (an event util). Add them to your Ender installation as such:

ender build qwery bean bonzo

Then write code like a boss:

$('<p>hello world</p>')
  .css({
    color: 'red',
    background: 'white'
  })
  .after('√')
  .bind({
    'click.button': function () {
      $(this).hide().unbind('click.button')
    }
  })
  .appendTo('body')

Giving back

Are you using this library in production? Consider leaving a tip to show your appreciation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial