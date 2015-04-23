Qwery is a modern selector engine built on top of
querySelectorAll giving you practical utility.
As of version
4.0,
qwery no longer supports IE6 - IE8. If your application still requires this level of support, please see the final
3.x release.
Each query can optionally pass in a context
qwery('div', node); // existing DOM node or...
qwery('div', '#foo'); // another query
npm install
make test
Qwery is the recommended selector engine for Ender. If you don't have Ender, install it, and don't ever look back.
npm install ender -g
Include
qwery into your
package.json
{
"dependencies": {
"qwery": "x.x.x"
}
}
// the context finder - find all p elements descended from a div element
$('div').find('p')
// join one set with another
$('div').and('p') // equal to $('div,p')
In most cases, if you're hunting for a selector engine, you probably want to pair Qwery with a DOM module. In that case qwery pairs quite nicely with Bonzo (a DOM util) and Bean (an event util). Add them to your Ender installation as such:
ender build qwery bean bonzo
Then write code like a boss:
$('<p>hello world</p>')
.css({
color: 'red',
background: 'white'
})
.after('√')
.bind({
'click.button': function () {
$(this).hide().unbind('click.button')
}
})
.appendTo('body')
