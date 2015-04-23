Qwery

Qwery is a modern selector engine built on top of querySelectorAll giving you practical utility.

Deprecation Notice!

As of version 4.0 , qwery no longer supports IE6 - IE8. If your application still requires this level of support, please see the final 3.x release.

Browser Support

IE9+

Chrome 1+

Safari 3+

Firefox 4+

Contexts

Each query can optionally pass in a context

qwery( 'div' , node); qwery( 'div' , '#foo' );

Dev Env & Testing

npm install make test

Ender support

Qwery is the recommended selector engine for Ender. If you don't have Ender, install it, and don't ever look back.

npm install ender -g

Include qwery into your package.json

{ "dependencies" : { "qwery" : "x.x.x" } }

Ender bridge additions

$( 'div' ).find( 'p' ) $( 'div' ).and( 'p' )

Recommended sibling modules

In most cases, if you're hunting for a selector engine, you probably want to pair Qwery with a DOM module. In that case qwery pairs quite nicely with Bonzo (a DOM util) and Bean (an event util). Add them to your Ender installation as such:

ender build qwery bean bonzo

Then write code like a boss:

$( '<p>hello world</p>' ) .css({ color : 'red' , background : 'white' }) .after( '√' ) .bind({ 'click.button' : function ( ) { $( this ).hide().unbind( 'click.button' ) } }) .appendTo( 'body' )

Giving back

Are you using this library in production? Consider leaving a tip to show your appreciation.