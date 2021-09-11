Quran JSON

Quran text, transliteration, and translations in JSON format.

CDN

Check out the /dist to see all available JSON files. The JSON files are also available through JSDELIVR CDN.

Get The Entire Quran Text & Translations

This project is using the Uthmani Quran text from the The Noble Qur'an Encyclopedia. While the English transliteration is sourced from Tanzil.net. The translations are available in several languages:

Quran text only: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran.json

Quran English transliteration: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_transliteration.json

bn Bengali: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_bn.json

Chinese: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_zh.json

English: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_en.json

Spanish: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_es.json

French: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_fr.json

Indonesian: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_id.json

Russian: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_ru.json

Swedish: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_sv.json

Turkish: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_tr.json

Urdu: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_ur.json

Get the List of Chapters

Get a Chapter

You can get a single chapter (surah) by providing its chapterNumber ( 1-114 ). Both Quran text and its transliteration are provided on each chapter. To get the translation you can also provide the langCode :

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/{chapterNumber}.json https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/{langCode}/{chapterNumber}.json

For example:

Al-Fatihah Quran text only: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/1.json

Al-Rahman with English translation: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/en/55.json

Al-Ikhlas with Indonesian translation: cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/id/112.json

Get a Verse

You can get a single verse (ayah) by providing its verseNumber ( 1-6236 ).

Unlike the rest of the JSON files, a single verse JSON file contains all available translations.

For example:

Generate the JSON

If you want to generate the JSON files by yourself:

1. Clone the Repository

Clone this repository to your local computer:

$ git clone git@github.com:risan/quran-json.git

2. Install the Dependencies

CD into the project directory and install the dependencies:

$ cd quran-json $ npm install

3. Generate the JSON Files

Run the following command to generate the JSON files:

$ npm run build

Data Source

The Uthmani Quran text is from The Noble Qur'an Encyclopedia.

The English transliteration is from tanzil.net.

The Bengali translation is authored by Muhiuddin Khan, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The English translation is authored by Umm Muhammad (Saheeh International), and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Spanish translation is authored by Muhammad Isa García, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The French translation is authored by Muhammad Hamidullah, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Indonesian translation is authored by Indonesian Islamic Affairs Ministry, and it's sourced from The Noble Qur'an Encyclopedia.

The Russian translation is authored by Elmir Kuliev, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Swedish translation is authored by Knut Bernström, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Turkish translation is authored by Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Urdu translation is authored by Abul A'la Maududi, and it's sourced from tanzil.net.

The Chinese translation is authored by Muhammad Makin, and it's sourced from The Noble Qur'an Encyclopedia.

License

CC-BY-SA 4.0 · Risan Bagja Pradana