Quran text, transliteration, and translations in JSON format.
Check out the
/dist to see all available JSON files. The JSON files are also available through JSDELIVR CDN.
This project is using the Uthmani Quran text from the The Noble Qur'an Encyclopedia. While the English transliteration is sourced from Tanzil.net. The translations are available in several languages:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_transliteration.json
bn Bengali:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_bn.json
zh Chinese:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_zh.json
en English:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_en.json
es Spanish:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_es.json
fr French:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_fr.json
id Indonesian:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_id.json
ru Russian:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_ru.json
sv Swedish:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_sv.json
tr Turkish:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_tr.json
ur Urdu:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/quran_ur.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/bn/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/zh/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/en/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/es/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/fr/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/id/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/ru/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/sv/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/tr/index.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/ur/index.json
You can get a single chapter (surah) by providing its
chapterNumber (
1-114). Both Quran text and its transliteration are provided on each chapter. To get the translation you can also provide the
langCode:
# Quran text & transliteration:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/{chapterNumber}.json
# Quran text, transliteration, and translation:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/{langCode}/{chapterNumber}.json
For example:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/1.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/en/55.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/chapters/id/112.json
You can get a single verse (ayah) by providing its
verseNumber (
1-6236).
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/verses/{verseNumber}.json
Unlike the rest of the JSON files, a single verse JSON file contains all available translations.
For example:
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/verses/1.json
cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/quran-json@3.1.2/dist/verses/6236.json
If you want to generate the JSON files by yourself:
Clone this repository to your local computer:
$ git clone git@github.com:risan/quran-json.git
CD into the project directory and install the dependencies:
# Go to the project directory
$ cd quran-json
# Install the dependencies
$ npm install
Run the following command to generate the JSON files:
$ npm run build