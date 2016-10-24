openbase logo
qp

quoted-printable

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.1

A robust & character encoding–agnostic JavaScript implementation of the `Quoted-Printable` content transfer encoding as defined by RFC 2045.

Readme

quoted-printable Build status Code coverage status Dependency status

quoted-printable is a character encoding–agnostic JavaScript implementation of the Quoted-Printable content transfer encoding as defined by RFC 2045. It can be used to encode plaintext to its Quoted-Printable encoding, or the other way around (i.e. decoding). Here’s an online demo using the UTF-8 character encoding.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install quoted-printable

Via Bower:

bower install quoted-printable

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/quoted-printable

In a browser:

<script src="quoted-printable.js"></script>

In Node.js, io.js, Narwhal, and RingoJS:

var quotedPrintable = require('quoted-printable');

In Rhino:

load('quoted-printable.js');

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require(
  {
    'paths': {
      'quoted-printable': 'path/to/quoted-printable'
    }
  },
  ['quoted-printable'],
  function(quotedPrintable) {
    console.log(quotedPrintable);
  }
);

API

quotedPrintable.version

A string representing the semantic version number.

quotedPrintable.encode(input)

This function takes an encoded byte string (the input parameter) and Quoted-Printable-encodes it. Each item in the input string represents an octet as per the desired character encoding. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:

var utf8 = require('utf8');

quotedPrintable.encode(utf8.encode('foo=bar'));
// → 'foo=3Dbar'

quotedPrintable.encode(utf8.encode('Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'));
// → 'I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=\r\n=A9'

quotedPrintable.decode(text)

This function takes a string of text (the text parameter) and Quoted-Printable-decodes it. The return value is a ‘byte string’, i.e. a string of which each item represents an octet as per the character encoding that’s being used. Here’s an example that uses UTF-8:

var utf8 = require('utf8');

utf8.decode(quotedPrintable.decode('foo=3Dbar'));
// → 'foo=bar'

utf8.decode(quotedPrintable.decode('I=C3=B1t=C3=ABrn=C3=A2ti=C3=B4n=C3=A0liz=C3=A6ti=C3=B8n=E2=98=83=F0=9F=92=\r\n=A9'));
// → 'Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'

Using the quoted-printable binary

To use the quoted-printable binary in your shell, simply install quoted-printable globally using npm:

npm install -g quoted-printable

After that, you’ll be able to use quoted-printable on the command line. Note that while the quoted-printable library itself is character encoding–agnostic, the command-line tool applies the UTF-8 character encoding on all input.

$ quoted-printable --encode 'foo=bar'
foo=3Dbar

$ quoted-printable --decode 'foo=3Dbar'
foo=bar

Read a local text file, Quoted-Printable-encode it, and save the result to a new file:

$ quoted-printable --encode < foo.txt > foo-quoted-printable.txt

Or do the same with an online text file:

$ curl -sL 'https://mths.be/brh' | quoted-printable --encode > quoted-printable.txt

Or, the opposite — read a local file containing a Quoted-Printable-encoded message, decode it back to plain text, and save the result to a new file:

$ quoted-printable --decode < quoted-printable.txt > original.txt

See quoted-printable --help for the full list of options.

Support

quoted-printable is designed to work in at least Node.js v0.10.0, io.js v1.0.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.11, PhantomJS 1.9.0, Rhino 1.7RC4, as well as old and modern versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g.

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test.

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

quoted-printable is available under the MIT license.

