Intro

QuorraJS is a NodeJS MVC framework for building elegant web applications. It provides a clean application structure and simple API's to develop applications in a expressive beautiful syntax.

QuorraJS specialities include:

Transparent well documented code base written mostly by following JS prototype design.

Dead simple and powerful router.

Restful resource routes support.

Easy-to-use CLI wizard.

Super cool and pretty error handler interface which makes debugging a lot easier.

Ships with built in basic authentication support.

Fast without the need for complex optimization.

and much more.

