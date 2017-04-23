openbase logo
quorra

by quorrajs
1.1.0

A full fledged, open-source NodeJS MVC framework

Overview

1

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

QuorraJS Framework

npm version Build Status License

NodeJS Framework For Web Riders

Intro

QuorraJS is a NodeJS MVC framework for building elegant web applications. It provides a clean application structure and simple API's to develop applications in a expressive beautiful syntax.

QuorraJS specialities include:

and much more.

Documentation

Quickstart

Getting started

Questions

For questions and support please use the Gitter chat room. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Stay In Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quorrajs

License

The QuorraJS Framework is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

