qe

qunit-extras

by John-David Dalton
3.0.0 (see all)

Extends QUnit with extra features and CLI support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

288

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

QUnit Extras v3.0.0

Extends QUnit with extra features and CLI support.

Usage

// Load QUnit and install extras.
var QUnit = require('qunit-extras');

// Set the number of retries an async tests may attempt.
QUnit.config.asyncRetries = 10;

// Excuse tests.
QUnit.config.excused = {
  // Specify the module name.
  'qunit module': {
    // Excuse individual asserts in a test.
    'a qunit test': [
      // Excuse by assert message.
      'assert message',
      // Excuse by expected result.
      '[1,2,3]',
      // Excuse by error indicator.
      'Died on test #1',
    ],
    // Excuse an entire test.
    'another qunit test': true
  }
};

Support

Tested in Node.js 4-6.

