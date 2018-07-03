Extends QUnit with extra features and CLI support.
// Load QUnit and install extras.
var QUnit = require('qunit-extras');
// Set the number of retries an async tests may attempt.
QUnit.config.asyncRetries = 10;
// Excuse tests.
QUnit.config.excused = {
// Specify the module name.
'qunit module': {
// Excuse individual asserts in a test.
'a qunit test': [
// Excuse by assert message.
'assert message',
// Excuse by expected result.
'[1,2,3]',
// Excuse by error indicator.
'Died on test #1',
],
// Excuse an entire test.
'another qunit test': true
}
};
Tested in Node.js 4-6.