High Level DOM Assertions for QUnit
assert.dom('h1').exists();
assert.dom('h1').hasClass('title');
assert.dom('h1').hasText('Welcome to Ember, John Doe!');
assert.dom('input').isFocused();
assert.dom('input').hasValue(/.+ Doe/);
assert.dom('input').hasAttribute('type', 'text');
npm install --save-dev qunit-dom
or using
yarn:
yarn add --dev qunit-dom
ember-qunit v5.x and above
Import and run the
setup function in your
test-helper.js file:
// tests/test-helper.js
import * as QUnit from 'qunit';
import { setup } from 'qunit-dom';
//...
setup(QUnit.assert);
setApplication(Application.create(config.APP));
start();
//...
This will attach the APIs to QUnit's
assert object.
ember-qunit v4.x and below
qunit-dom will automatically attach the APIs to QUnit's
assert object. No extra setup required 🎉.
<script> Tag
Load
qunit-dom.js after
qunit.js:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunitjs/qunit/qunit.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunit-dom/dist/qunit-dom.js"></script>
Once installed the DOM element assertions are available at
assert.dom(...).*:
test('the title is welcoming', function(assert) {
assert.dom('#title').hasText('Welcome to QUnit');
});
All available assertions are documented in API.md.
A basic codemod to automatically convert your assertions is available at https://github.com/simplabs/qunit-dom-codemod.
qunit-dom includes type definition files, but the way it extends QUnit means
that you need import it somewhere so that TS and your editor can pick up the
types. It is recommended to add the following line to your
tests/test-helper.ts file:
import 'qunit-dom';
Rename your
tests/test-helper.js to
.ts if you do not have such a
file yet.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
qunit-dom is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.