QUnit plugin that groups console messages by test
npm install --save-dev qunit-console-grouper
or using
yarn:
yarn add --dev qunit-console-grouper
(This is the recommended method for Ember projects.)
<script> Tag
Load
qunit-console-grouper.js after
qunit.js:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunitjs/qunit/qunit.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunit-console-grouper/lib/qunit-console-grouper.js"></script>
qunit-console-grouper is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.