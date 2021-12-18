QUnit plugin that groups console messages by test

🚀 Install

npm

npm install --save-dev qunit-console-grouper

or using yarn :

yarn add --dev qunit-console-grouper

(This is the recommended method for Ember projects.)

<script> Tag

Load qunit-console-grouper.js after qunit.js :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/qunitjs/qunit/qunit.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/qunit-console-grouper/lib/qunit-console-grouper.js" > </ script >

📃 License

qunit-console-grouper is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.