openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

qunit-console-grouper

by simplabs
0.3.0 (see all)

QUnit plugin that groups console messages by test

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🐟 qunit-console-grouper 🐟

TravisCI Build Status Latest NPM release

QUnit plugin that groups console messages by test

Screenshot of qunit-console-grouper

🚀 Install

npm

npm install --save-dev qunit-console-grouper

or using yarn:

yarn add --dev qunit-console-grouper

(This is the recommended method for Ember projects.)

<script> Tag

Load qunit-console-grouper.js after qunit.js:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunitjs/qunit/qunit.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/qunit-console-grouper/lib/qunit-console-grouper.js"></script>

📃 License

qunit-console-grouper is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial