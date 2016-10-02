QUnit Composite

Composite is a QUnit plugin that, when handed an array of files, will open each of those files inside of an iframe , run the tests, and display the results as a single suite of QUnit tests.

The "Rerun" link next to each suite allows you to quickly rerun that suite, outside the composite runner.

If you want to see what assertion failed in a long list of assertions, just use the regular "Hide passed tests" checkbox.

Compatibility

QUnit Composite >=2.0.0 is compatible with QUnit >=1.18.0 <3.0.0 .

QUnit Composite <2.0.0 (e.g. v1.2.2 ) is compatible with QUnit <2.0.0 .

Usage

Load QUnit itself as usual plus qunit-composite.css and qunit-composite.js , then specify the test suites to load using QUnit.testSuites :

QUnit.testSuites([ "example-test-1.html" , "example-test-2.html" , { name : "Example Test 3" , path : "example-test-3.html" } ]);

Optionally, give the composed module a name (defaults to "Composition #1"):

QUnit.testSuites( "Example tests" , [ "example-test-1.html" , "example-test-2.html" ]);

Notes