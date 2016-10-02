Composite is a QUnit plugin that, when handed an array of files, will
open each of those files inside of an
iframe, run the tests, and
display the results as a single suite of QUnit tests.
The "Rerun" link next to each suite allows you to quickly rerun that suite, outside the composite runner.
If you want to see what assertion failed in a long list of assertions, just use the regular "Hide passed tests" checkbox.
QUnit Composite
>=2.0.0 is compatible with QUnit
>=1.18.0 <3.0.0.
QUnit Composite
<2.0.0 (e.g.
v1.2.2) is compatible with QUnit
<2.0.0.
Load QUnit itself as usual plus
qunit-composite.css and
qunit-composite.js,
then specify the test suites to load using
QUnit.testSuites:
QUnit.testSuites([
"example-test-1.html",
"example-test-2.html",
// optionally provide a name and path
{ name: "Example Test 3", path: "example-test-3.html" }
]);
Optionally, give the composed module a name (defaults to "Composition #1"):
QUnit.testSuites( "Example tests", [
"example-test-1.html",
"example-test-2.html"
]);
QUnit.testSuites) on the same page
as regular tests and modules (
QUnit.test/
test,
QUnit.module/
module).
../otherTest.html) due to web security restrictions. You can work around this
restriction by running them in Google Chrome or PhantomJS, with web security disabled — or,
of course, by not referencing suites outside of the current test page's directory.