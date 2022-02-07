QUnit is a powerful, easy-to-use JavaScript testing framework. It was originally developed for the jQuery project and has since evolved to test any client-side or server-side JavaScript code. QUnit has no dependencies and supports Node.js, SpiderMonkey, and all major web browsers.
QUnit has stuck around and is still going strong in the modern age, mainly due to its usage with EmberJS. I enjoy the API but the UI could use some work.