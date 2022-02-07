openbase logo
Readme

QUnit

Build Status Test Coverage Chat on Gitter npm Reproducible Builds

QUnit is a powerful, easy-to-use JavaScript testing framework. It was originally developed for the jQuery project and has since evolved to test any client-side or server-side JavaScript code. QUnit has no dependencies and supports Node.js, SpiderMonkey, and all major web browsers.

Documentation

Support

To report a bug or request a new feature, open an issue.

If you need help using QUnit, chat with us on Gitter.

Contribute

If you are interested in helping develop QUnit, check out our contributing guide.

100
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

QUnit has stuck around and is still going strong in the modern age, mainly due to its usage with EmberJS. I enjoy the API but the UI could use some work.

0

Alternatives

cypressFast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.
GitHub Stars
37K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
214
Top Feedback
45Great Documentation
35Easy to Use
28Performant
jestDelightful JavaScript Testing.
GitHub Stars
38K
Weekly Downloads
16M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
45Performant
mocha☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
fc
fast-checkProperty based testing framework for JavaScript (like QuickCheck) written in TypeScript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
134K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
tap
tapetap-producing test harness for node and browsers
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
artillery↯ Planet-scale performance testing for DevOps & SRE
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
70K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

