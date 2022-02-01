Quirrel

🎉 Quirrel joins Netlify. Learn more 🎉

The Task Queueing Solution for Serverless.

Quirrel makes job queueing simple as cake. It supports delayed jobs, fanout jobs, recurring jobs and CRON jobs.

Quirrel values ...

great DX (through tailormade client libraries & the development UI)

privacy (through end-to-end encryption)

free software (it's MIT licensed!)

easy setup (through hosted offering and easy on-prem)

Getting Started

If you want to learn about Quirrel, check out the tutorial!

If you want to integrate Quirrel into an existing application, check out the Getting Started Guide.

