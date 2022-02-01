openbase logo
quirrel

by quirrel-dev
1.7.4 (see all)

The Task Queueing Solution for Serverless.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

470

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

44

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Quirrel

🎉 Quirrel joins Netlify. Learn more 🎉

CI Coverage Status Better Uptime Badge Twitter Follow

The Task Queueing Solution for Serverless.

Quirrel makes job queueing simple as cake. It supports delayed jobs, fanout jobs, recurring jobs and CRON jobs.

Quirrel values ...

Getting Started

If you want to learn about Quirrel, check out the tutorial!

If you want to integrate Quirrel into an existing application, check out the Getting Started Guide.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Simon Knott
💻 🤔 🖋
batteredgherkin
🎨
Aalaap Ghag
📖
Matthieu Hostache
🐛
Adit Sachde
📖
Tharshan Muthulingam
🐛
0xflotus
🖋

Guillermo López
📖
Nikita Zyulyaev
🐛
David Söderberg
📖
Luis Alfredo Lorenzo
📖
Scott Cooper
💻
Fredrik Palmquist
🐛
Ali Zahid
💻

Jakob Heuser
💻 🐛 🎨
Mokhtar
📖 💻
Leo Guinan
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

