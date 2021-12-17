openbase logo
quip-apps-chevron

by quip
0.1.3 (see all)

Quip Live Apps API for creating applications in Quip documents.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Quip Live Apps

The Quip Live Apps platform enables developers to extend the Quip document canvas with interactive, custom components. The goal of the platform is to expand the scope and capabilities of Quip's living documents.

Quick Overview

You can interact with the Live Apps developer platform via our command line too, quip-cli. To get started, make sure you have a modern (e.g. v10+) version of node.js, then run:

npm install -g quip-cli

You will also want to log in to Quip before interacting with the platform:

quip-cli login

Once you're logged in, you can create your first app using:

quip-cli init

This will launch an interactive prompt which will ask you some questions about your application, then it will do the following:

  • Create a new application in the dev console.
  • Create an app directory in the current working directory based on the name provided.
  • Upload an initial bundle to Quip.

After init completes, you should be able to at-mention the app in a document, and point it at your development environment:

CLI Demo

For more details on how to use the Live Apps, consult the official Getting Started Guide and API Reference.

Questions? Ask other Quip developers on Salesforce Stack Exchange.

lerna

