quip

A convenient chainable API for HTTP ServerResponse objects in node.

Suited to quick and easy prototyping

Works as a Connect middleware

Allows you to pipe streams to the response, while easily setting up the headers and status code beforehand

Examples

responding with different status codes

res.ok( '<h1>Hello World!</h1>' ); res.notFound( 'Not found' );

responding with different mime types

res.text( 'plain text' ); res.json({ 'stringify' : 'this object' });

chaining the two together (in any order)

res.error().json({ error : 'something broke' }); res.xml().badRequest( '<test></test>' );

redirection

res.moved( 'http://permanent/new/location' ); res.redirect( 'http://temporary/new/location' );

custom headers

res.headers({ 'custom' : 'header' }).text( 'some data' );

piping data to a response object

var feed = fs.createReadStream( 'posts.xml' ); feed.pipe(res.atom());

The response is completed when data is passed to a status code or mime-type function, when a redirect is performed, or when a stream is piped to the response.

Usage

Use quip for specific responses:

var quip = require ( 'quip' ), http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { quip(res).ok( 'example' ); });

Enable for all response objects by using quip as a Connect middleware:

var connect = require ( 'connect' ), quip = require ( 'quip' ), var app = connect( quip, function ( req, res, next ) { res.ok( 'example' ); } );

API

headers - add custom headers to response, returns updated response object

status - set status code of response manually, returns updated response

Status Codes

By default, the response will have the status code 200 (OK), this can be updated using the following methods. Note that by passing some data to these methods, the response will complete. If you don't pass data it will return an updated response object, allowing you to chain calls together. If the data passed is an object then it will be treated as JSON and the mime type of the response will be updated accordingly.

Success

res.ok

res.created

res.accepted

res.noContent

Redirection

res.moved

res.redirect

res.found - alias for redirect

res.notModified

Client Error

res.badRequest

res.unauthorized

res.forbidden

res.notFound

res.notAllowed

res.conflict

res.gone

Server Error

res.error

Mime Types

By default, the response will have the mime-type text/html, this can be updated using the following methods. Note that by passing some data to these methods, the response will complete. If you don't pass data it will return an updated response object, allowing you to chain calls together. You can pass an object to the json and jsonp methods and it will be stringified before sending.