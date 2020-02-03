A convenient chainable API for HTTP ServerResponse objects in node.
res.ok('<h1>Hello World!</h1>');
res.notFound('Not found');
res.text('plain text');
res.json({'stringify': 'this object'});
res.error().json({error: 'something broke'});
res.xml().badRequest('<test></test>');
res.moved('http://permanent/new/location');
res.redirect('http://temporary/new/location');
res.headers({'custom': 'header'}).text('some data');
// read posts.xml and pipe to response with mime type application/atom+xml
var feed = fs.createReadStream('posts.xml');
feed.pipe(res.atom());
The response is completed when data is passed to a status code or mime-type function, when a redirect is performed, or when a stream is piped to the response.
Use quip for specific responses:
var quip = require('quip'),
http = require('http');
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
quip(res).ok('example');
});
Enable for all response objects by using quip as a Connect middleware:
var connect = require('connect'),
quip = require('quip'),
var app = connect(
quip,
function (req, res, next) {
res.ok('example');
}
);
By default, the response will have the status code 200 (OK), this can be updated using the following methods. Note that by passing some data to these methods, the response will complete. If you don't pass data it will return an updated response object, allowing you to chain calls together. If the data passed is an object then it will be treated as JSON and the mime type of the response will be updated accordingly.
By default, the response will have the mime-type text/html, this can be updated using the following methods. Note that by passing some data to these methods, the response will complete. If you don't pass data it will return an updated response object, allowing you to chain calls together. You can pass an object to the json and jsonp methods and it will be stringified before sending.
res.text
res.plain
res.html
res.xhtml
res.css
res.xml
res.atom
res.rss
res.javascript
res.json
res.jsonp -- JSONP is a special case that always completes the request, and overrides any previous status code calls. There is no reliable way for a browser to interpret JSONP responses with a status code other than 200. Any error or status information should be included in the JSONP response itself. The jsonp method accepts 2 arguments, a callback name (string) and some JSON data (either a string or an object literal).