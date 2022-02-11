Note: This branch and README covers the upcoming 2.0 release. View 1.x docs here.
Quill is a modern rich text editor built for compatibility and extensibility. It was created by Jason Chen and Byron Milligan and actively maintained by Slab.
To get started, check out https://quilljs.com/ for documentation, guides, and live demos!
Instantiate a new Quill object with a css selector for the div that should become the editor.
<!-- Include Quill stylesheet -->
<link href="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- Create the toolbar container -->
<div id="toolbar">
<button class="ql-bold">Bold</button>
<button class="ql-italic">Italic</button>
</div>
<!-- Create the editor container -->
<div id="editor">
<p>Hello World!</p>
</div>
<!-- Include the Quill library -->
<script src="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<!-- Initialize Quill editor -->
<script>
var editor = new Quill('#editor', {
modules: { toolbar: '#toolbar' },
theme: 'snow',
});
</script>
Take a look at the Quill website for more documentation, guides and live playground!
npm install quill
<!-- Main Quill library -->
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.min.js"></script>
<!-- Theme included stylesheets -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.bubble.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- Core build with no theme, formatting, non-essential modules -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.js"></script>
BSD 3-clause
QuillJS is the best editor in my opinion by far. Its docs are eye candy to look at. And over that, It's made for extension, You can add history, clipboard, and/or any plugin that you, yourself made(they call them modules). I very much like how it's built for extension, and how easy it is to do so.